Liquid Glucose Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

Liquid glucose is a thick, syrupy, odorless and colorless or yellowish liquid obtained by the incomplete hydrolysis of starch, primarily consisting of dextrose with dextrins, maltose, and water. It is used as a flavoring agent and may be used as a calorie source, chiefly in treating dehydration.

Scope of the Report:

In the industry, Sukhjit Group ranked NO.1 in 2016 and recent years, while Sanstar and Sayaji ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 17.25% and13.58% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are many types of Liquid Glucose, including Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industry Grade and others. Food Grade is the main type for Liquid Glucose, and the Food Grade reached a sales value of approximately 83.43 M USD in 2016, accounting about 68.10% of India sales revenue.

Liquid Glucose are mainly used in Candy Confectionery and Sweet Making Pharmaceuticals, Flavouring etc. The demand in these regions is stable and drives the development of Liquid Glucose Market.

Although Production of Liquid Glucose brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Liquid Glucose field hastily.

The worldwide market for Liquid Glucose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Liquid Glucose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chapter 1, to describe Liquid Glucose product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquid Glucose, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquid Glucose in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Liquid Glucose competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Liquid Glucose breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Liquid Glucose market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquid Glucose sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

