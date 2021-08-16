Managed Services Market 2019: Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape, Industry Growth and Global Trends by Forecast to 2023

Managed Services Market Highlights:

The global managed services market is growing with the rapid pace due to the rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of bring the devices, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions and others which are propelling the managed services market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of managed services is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The global Managed Services Market is driven by increasing need for advanced threat protection for the rise in cyber security attacks, cost-effective solution for the organization to outsource their security and others are few factors which are propelling the growth of Managed Services market to the large extent. On the other hand, the increased complexity in network infrastructure and the complexities in data management is the factors hindering the growth of Managed Services market.

Major Key Players:

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

AT&T Inc (U.S)

Fortinet, Inc (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.)

Computer Science Corporation (U.S.)

Checkpoint Software Technologies Limited (U.S.)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland)

Industry News:

Mar 1, 2017 – Fortinet, Inc., has launched its new program for managed security service that empower Managed Security Service Providers with the tools, expertise, training, and support to accelerate profitability, expand growth, and others.

February 28, 2017 – Saudi Telecom Company has signed three-year managed services agreement with Cisco system Inc. to transform STC’s core network and operations, and prepare it for the digital era.

20 March 2017 – Dimension Data has launched the support and managed services for Cisco Meraki’s networking and security devices. These services includes wireless, switching, routing, and security technologies.

August 03, 2016 – CompuCom Systems, Inc. has announced their launched of Cloud-Based Managed Service and expanding its partnership with Intel Corporations.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of managed services into type, end users and deployment.

By Type

Data Center

Infrastructure

Security

Networking

Mobility

Communication and Information

By End Users

Small & Medium enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment

On Premise

On Cloud

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the rapid growth of the enterprises and the macroeconomic uncertainty in the European region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 especially in countries such as China and India countries because they are investing huge amount of money to adopt new technologies for data management.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/managed-services-market-2424

