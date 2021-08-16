Mobile Switching Center Server Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players

Radical changes have taken place in the telecommunication industry in the last decade. Consumption of mobile data is more than other products and services offered by the operators in consumer and enterprise sectors. Many operators are planning on diversifying their revenue streams. However, maintaining healthy margins from new services is a challenging task for traditional telecom operators. Over the top (OTT) players are disrupting different industry verticals to expand the scope of their offerings. In the financial year 2017, proportion equivalent to 20% worth of global operator voice minutes was lost to OTT based disruptive technologies inclusive of products and services. Traditional telecommunication services, such as voice-based solutions, are expected to be major contributors to the global mobile switching center server market during the forecast period, while wireless/mobility and data/internet services are expected to outperform the voice based solution market in the near future.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-switching-center-server-market.html

More than 120 million formal micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operate globally, among them 89 million are operating in emerging economies such as India, China, and countries in Southeast Asia. Growth in the number of MSMEs across the globe is a key factor driving the mobile switching center server market. Banking and IT & ITeS are major sectors adopting mobile switching center servers to improve customer experience.

The global mobile switching center server market can be segmented based on component, deployment, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be classified into solutions and services. The services segment can be further bifurcated into managed services and professional services. Based on deployment, the mobile switching center server market can segmented into premise and cloud. Further, cloud-based deployment is expected to be more lucrative in the coming years.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48306

In terms of geography, the global mobile switching center server market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In terms of revenue, North America is anticipated to be a major contributor to the global mobile switching center server market in 2018. The U.S. accounts for a major share of the market in the region due to high demand from large enterprises. Additionally, increase in the number of startups and SMEs is driving the mobile switching center server market in North America.

Leading global telecom service players, telecom agents, and master agents operating in the global mobile switching center server market are based in North America. The market in APAC is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Strong GDP, economic growth, and revival of manufacturing and industrial companies are expected to be primarily drives of the market in countries in Asia Pacific. Opportunities from other regions including South America (Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina) and MEA (GCC countries, South Africa and North African Countries) are expected to further drive the growth of the global mobile switching center server market during the forecast period.