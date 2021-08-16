Mortar Testing Equipment Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Mortar Testing Equipment Market: Introduction

The rapid urbanization and continuous developments in infrastructure are fuelling the growth of the global mortar testing equipment market. During the construction process, it is essential to test mortar to ensure compliance and meet the standard requirements in various regions. Some of these mandatory tests are crushing test, tensile strength test, adhesive test, etc. It is also crucial to check soundness, setting time, consistency, flow, and expansion of mortar. The most common types of mortar testing equipments in the market are air content and density, fineness, mixing and molding, density and fly ash, and others.

To ensure the security and safety, the associations and government of various countries are taking the initiative to standardize the properties of mortar used for construction. The government has mandated the tests which must be performed during the construction. The increasing regulations for material testing to enhance safety and security, the mortar testing equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Standards required for mortar testing are- AASHTO T 303, ASTM C 1012, ASTM C 109, ASTM C 1152, ASTM C 1218, ASTM C 1506, ASTM C 157, ASTM C 387, ASTM C 441, ASTM C 531, CSA A3004-C4, CSA A3004-C7, ANSI/NSF61, and others. These standards play a crucial role in the growth of mortar testing equipment market.

Advanced technology enabled mortar testing equipment is witnessing a huge demand in the market. To fulfill the demand, vendors are offering fully automated cement and mortar testing equipments. The demand for advanced technology mortar testing equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period. Vendors such as Controls Group are offering fully automatic cement and mortar tester with PC control option, accurate load rate control for quality testing, two frame control and, others.

Mortar Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

The booming construction industry is one of the major factors driving the mortar testing equipment market. The construction industry makes the biggest end-use sector for the mortar testing equipment market and is increasing at the rate of around 4% globally which has led to the increase in the sales of mortar testing equipment worldwide. Increasing demand for mortar testing equipment from the educational institutes and research & development laboratory has also led to the growth of mortar testing equipment market. This has brought new application areas for the sales of mortar testing equipment, especially the education sector.

The use of alternative material for new construction is adversely affecting the growth of mortar testing equipment market during the forecast period.

Mortar Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

Mortar testing equipment market segmentation based on product type:

Mortar testing equipment market is segmented as:

Air content and density

Fineness

Mixing and molding

Density and fly ash

Others

Mortar testing equipment market segmentation based on location:

Mortar testing equipment market is segmented as:

On-site

R&D laboratory

Educational institutes

Mortar testing equipment market segmentation based on machine type:

Mortar testing equipment market is segmented as:

Stationery

Portable

Mortar Testing Equipment Market: Key Players

Few of the prominent players for mortar testing market are NL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS SDN HD, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Controls S.p.A., EIE Instruments, ELE International, Accro-Tech Scientific Industries, Aimil Ltd., Cement Test Equipment, Qualitest International Inc., Universal Motion Inc., Matest, OFI Testing Equipment, Inc., UTEST, Copper Technology, Torontech Inc., and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America market (U.S; Canada)

(U.S; Canada) Latin America market (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America

(Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America Western Europe market (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe)

(Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe) Eastern Europe market (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

(Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe) SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market (India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries)

(India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries) Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market (GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Mortar Testing Equipment Market Segments