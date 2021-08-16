North America Metabolomics Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis to 2024

North America is the largest market for metabolomics products and services, mainly due to the factors such as presence of large number of funding from government and private bodies, and availability to technologically advanced products, with the dominance of some of the key players in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth for the metabolomics market during forecast period. The major factors driving its growth are increasing healthcare and R&D expenditure, rise in adoption of technology for clinical applications, and the growing focus of major players to explore the untapped market.

Various factors leading to the growth of the metabolomics industry include the rise in funding for technological research from government as well as private organizations, along with increase in collaborations & partnerships of key players for enhancement of their product portfolio. There has been significant rise in the R&D expenditure by the key players for development of technologically advanced metabolomics platforms, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The advent of personalized medication also acts as a driving force to the growth of the market.

The metabolomics industry provides immense opportunities to key players to explore the untapped market in the developing economies. Additionally, the wide array of upcoming research in the field of biomarkers development also provides immense opportunities for the growth of the global metabolomics market.

The key players have been focused in the enhancement of their product portfolio, by forming partnerships. to increase metabolomics market share.

Some of the key players in the global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolon, Inc.

