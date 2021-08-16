Ophthalmic Anti-infective Market : Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Growing risk of infection is associated with the rise in number of ophthalmic surgical operations. . Current research study shows that the risk of bacterial infections is rising post refractive and cataract surgeries. Risk associated with surgical complications, such as, keratitis and postoperative endophthalmitis, highlights the need of highly potent new-generation antibiotics drugs to treat and prevent severe ophthalmic infections. Latest rules published by the Medicare National Surgical Infection Prevention Project show the advantages of postoperative and preoperative antibiotic treatment.

Rise in research regarding ophthalmic bacterial resistance to previous generation fluoroquinolones has driven the progress of advanced fourth-generation antibiotics. For effective regulator of ophthalmic infections, topical antibiotic drugs must efficiently cross through the related ocular tissues. Avascular character of the vitreous and the cornea, in specific, confines the uptake of antibiotics into these tissues. For instance, 0.5% moxifloxacin ophthalmic solution attains improved permeation into the cornea and other ophthalmic tissues as compared to other drugs, such as fluoroquinolones. Due to moxifloxacin’s unique molecular structure, it provides improved bioavailability. Moxifloxacin combines with high lipophilicity molecule for penetration of eye cornea to increase aqueous solubility at physiological pH. The in-vitro research proved greater penetrability in Madin-Darby canine kidney cells for moxifloxacin as compared to gatifloxacin, lomefloxacin, levofloxacin, ofloxacin, norfloxacin, or ciprofloxacin.

Several anti-infectives are available in the market, such as, antifungal, antiviral, antibacterial, etc. in different formulations viz. solutions, suspensions, ointments, etc. These drugs are introduced generally by the use of a tube with a nozzle or by dropper (a container attached with dropper nozzle). Another option to deliver medicine into the eyes is parenteral route, which is, suspension or solution formation introduced by the injection at the anatomical regions of the eye (intraocular injections) to the vitreous, posterior and posterior chambers.

The global market of ophthalmic anti-infective is growing due to increased incidence rate of eye diseases, such as, uveitis, conjunctivitis, dry eye, etc. across the world. Also, the large base of patients suffering from eye diseases globally is driving the global market for ophthalmic anti-infective. With the increase of patient pool across the globe, major market players are increasing R&D investments to capture high share in the market. However, patent expiration and lack of awareness about eye disorders/diseases in underdeveloped countries are some of the key restraints for the global ophthalmic anti-infective market. Moreover, absence of health insurance facilities in several developing countries is another factor hindering the global ophthalmic anti-infective market.

The global ophthalmic anti-infective market can be segmented based on type of infection, type of formulation, type of product, distribution channel, and region. Based on type of infection, the ophthalmic anti-infective market can be classified into antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, anti-parasitic, and others. In terms of type of formulation, the ophthalmic anti-infective market can be categorized into solutions, suspensions, ointments, and others. On the basis of type of product, the market can be segmented into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Based on distribution channel, the ophthalmic anti-infective market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global ophthalmic anti-infective market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic anti-infective market due to availability of advanced drug formulations in the region. Awareness among people about diseases is also a major factor boosting the market in the region. The ophthalmic anti-infective market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in incidence of eye infection in the region. Lack of awareness about diseases and unavailability of advanced medication and formulations in underdeveloped countries, such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to restrain the growth of the ophthalmic anti-infective market in Middle East & Africa.

Top players operating in the global market of ophthalmic anti-infective are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, ALLERGAN, Valeant, Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., among others.

