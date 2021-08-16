Orthopedic Tapes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a Orthopedic Tapes on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the orthopedic tapes market, by segmenting it based on product type, by material type, by end- user and regional demand. Robust, rising rates of wound infection and injuries in the past several years propels the growth of the orthopedic tapes market. Increasing adoption of orthopedic tapes in healthcare, homecare and other sectors is another prime factor driving the market demand of orthopedic products. Additionally, the growth of geriatric population across the globe is one of the major factor for making the market more demanding over the projection period.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, by material, by application, and by end-users in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the orthopedic tapes at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the orthopedic tapes market.

The report provides the size of the orthopedic tapes market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global orthopedic tapes market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The orthopedic tapes has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the orthopedic tapes, split into regions. Based on, product type, material type, by application, and by end-user we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for orthopedic tapes. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and material and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of orthopedic tapes product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medtronic, Medline Industries, Paul Hartmann AG, and Zimmer Biomet.

The global orthopedic tapes has been segmented into:

Global Orthopedic Tapes Market: By Product Type

• Orficast

• Cellona plaster- of- paris

• Delta- lite plus

• Cellacast xrta cast tapes

• Techform premium

• Others

Global Orthopedic Tapes Market: By Material Type

• Plastic

• Fabric

• Elastic

• Others

Global Orthopedic Tapes Market: By Application

• Surgical wound treatment

• Burn injury

• Traumatic wound treatment

• Sports injury

• Others

Global Orthopedic Tapes Market: By End-user

• Healthcare center

• Homecare

• Ambulatory surgery center

Global Orthopedic Tapes Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC TAPES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC TAPES MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT TYPE DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC TAPES , BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 ORFICAST

5.3 CELLONA PLASTER- OF- PARIS

5.4 DELTA- LITE PLUS

5.5 CELLACAST XRTA CAST TAPES

5.6 TECHFORM PREMIUM

5.7 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC TAPES , BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 PLASTIC

6.3 FABRIC

6.4 ELASTIC

6.5 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC TAPES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 SURGICAL WOUND TREATMENT

7.2 BURN INJURY

7.3 TRAUMATIC WOUND TREATMENT

7.4 SPORTS INJURY

7.5 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC TAPES MARKET, BY END-USER

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 HEALTHCARE CENTER

8.3 HOMECARE

8.4 AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER

9 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC TAPES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 NORTH AMERICA

9.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.1.2 U.S.

9.1.3 CANADA

9.1.4 MEXICO

9.2 EUROPE

9.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.2.1.1 DRIVERS

9.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 FRANCE

9.2.4 GERMANY

9.2.5 SPAIN

9.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC

9.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.3.1.1 DRIVERS

9.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.3.2 INDIA

9.3.3 CHINA

9.3.4 JAPAN

9.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

9.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.4.1.1 DRIVERS

9.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

9.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.5 LATIN AMERICA

9.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.5.1.1 DRIVERS