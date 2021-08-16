Overview of N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 100 pages with table and figures in it.

Nonane is found in common oregano. Nonane is present in numerous plant oils including olive oils. Nonane is a linear alkane hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C9H20. Nonane has 35 structural isomers. Nonane belongs to the family of Acyclic Alkanes. These are acyclic hydrocarbons consisting only of n carbon atoms and m hydrogen atoms where m=2*n + 2.

N-Nonane is a clear colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Flash point 86Â°F. Insoluble in water and less dense than water. Contact may irritate eyes and possibly injury the cornea. May irritate skin. Vapor inhalation may cause irritation. Prolonged inhalation may lead to breathing difficulty. Ingestion causes abdominal discomfort, nausea and diarrhea.

Scope of the Report:

In 2016, the global N-Nonane market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of N-Nonane are concentrated in China and EU.

Although sales of N-Nonane brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 35 million US$ in 2024, from 27 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ZT League

Dow

Merck

Honeywell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

97-99% N-Nonane

99% N-Nonane

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Solvents

Organic Synthesis

Rubber Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe N-Nonane (CAS 111-84-2) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

