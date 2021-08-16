Parachute Fabric Market are anticipated to be the leading countries of the parachute fabric market in military application | 2026

Parachute fabric is a fabric used in the manufacture of a parachute. Parachute is a device used to slow the motion of an object through atmosphere by creating drag, or in case of ram-air parachutes, aerodynamic lift. The major part involved in the manufacturing of a parachute are the material or cloth that is used for making of the parachute canopies. Material used in manufacturing parachute slows down the air and maintains balance. Materials used in the manufacture of parachute should be light and strong such as silk and nylon. Previously, parachute fabric was made from canvas material. However, silk has proved to be stronger and practically viable material in the manufacture of parachute canopies.

Based upon raw material, the parachute fabric market can be segmented into silk, nylon, canvas, and others. Silk material is lightweight, thin, strong, fire resistant, easy to pack, and springy. Thus, it is majorly used in the manufacture of parachute. Nylon is another raw material that is used in the manufacture of parachute. Nylon is more superior to silk. It has more elasticity than silk. It is also resistant to mildew and is cheaper compared to silk material. Demand for nylon is higher compared to silk material in the parachute fabric market. The others segment consists of materials such as dacron and Kevlar. The segment held low share of the parachute fabric market in 2016. Dacron and Kevlar are recently being used in the manufacture of parachute; therefore, demand for these raw materials are observed to be less. Silk and nylon are the majorly preferred raw material for the manufacturing of parachute fabric. However, the share of others segment i.e. Dacron and Kevlar are anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Based upon region, the parachute fabric market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of demand, North America accounted for the major share of the parachute fabric market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Demand for these fabrics is high in North America as people in the region are more inclined toward water sports. The region is also the highest spender in defense. Thus, demand for parachutes is high for military purpose. The U.S. defense force is one of the largest in the world and there has been a continuous increase in the defense spending by the U.S. government. Presence of large number of tourist areas and growth in the tourism industry in countries such as India, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia are estimated to boost the demand for parachute fabric in Asia Pacific region. Japan, India, and China are anticipated to be the leading countries of the parachute fabric market in military application. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for low share of the parachute fabric market in 2016. However, demand for parachute fabric in these regions is projected to rise in the near future. Countries in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are striving to improve their tourism industry. Tourism in Brazil is observed to be growing sector and key to the economy of several regions of the country.

Key manufacturers operating in the global parachute fabric market include Parachute Systems, Airborne Systems, Ruby Mills Ltd., Shahlon Group and FXC Corporation.