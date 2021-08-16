PAWN SHOP GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2025

Pawn shop is a unique place for cash loans and selling or buying a wide range of items including jewelry, tools, electronics, guns, and other merchandises at a payment cost agreed upon by both the parties. These shops are a great option to retail old and unimportant products at a reasonable price rather than sell the products at a scrap shop. They are handled by knowledgeable staff for better value prediction and authentication of the product during resale.

In 2017, the global Pawn Shop market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pawn Shop status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pawn Shop development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FirstCash

Big Pawn

EZCorp

PAWNGO

UltraPawn

American Jewelry and Loan

Browns Family Jewellers

New Bond Street Pawnbrokers

Borro

Big Store Pawn Shop

Buckeye Pawn Shop

Welsh Pawn

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3344550-global-pawn-shop-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer Lending

Used Goods Retailing

Appraising Items for Purchase or Pawn

Market segment by Application, split into

Generation X

Generation Y

Baby Boomers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pawn Shop status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pawn Shop development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pawn Shop Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Consumer Lending

1.4.3 Used Goods Retailing

1.4.4 Appraising Items for Purchase or Pawn

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pawn Shop Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Generation X

1.5.3 Generation Y

1.5.4 Baby Boomers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pawn Shop Market Size

2.2 Pawn Shop Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pawn Shop Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Pawn Shop Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pawn Shop Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pawn Shop Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Pawn Shop Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Pawn Shop Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Pawn Shop Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pawn Shop Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pawn Shop Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 FirstCash

12.1.1 FirstCash Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.1.4 FirstCash Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 FirstCash Recent Development

12.2 Big Pawn

12.2.1 Big Pawn Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.2.4 Big Pawn Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Big Pawn Recent Development

12.3 EZCorp

12.3.1 EZCorp Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.3.4 EZCorp Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 EZCorp Recent Development

12.4 PAWNGO

12.4.1 PAWNGO Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.4.4 PAWNGO Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 PAWNGO Recent Development

12.5 UltraPawn

12.5.1 UltraPawn Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.5.4 UltraPawn Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 UltraPawn Recent Development

12.6 American Jewelry and Loan

12.6.1 American Jewelry and Loan Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.6.4 American Jewelry and Loan Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 American Jewelry and Loan Recent Development

12.7 Browns Family Jewellers

12.7.1 Browns Family Jewellers Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.7.4 Browns Family Jewellers Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Browns Family Jewellers Recent Development

12.8 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers

12.8.1 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.8.4 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 New Bond Street Pawnbrokers Recent Development

12.9 Borro

12.9.1 Borro Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

12.9.4 Borro Revenue in Pawn Shop Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Borro Recent Development

12.10 Big Store Pawn Shop

12.10.1 Big Store Pawn Shop Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pawn Shop Introduction

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3344550-global-pawn-shop-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com