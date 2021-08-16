Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Size, Demand And Forecast by 2024

Based on type, the pharmaceutical fine chemicals market is bifurcated into proprietary and non-proprietary categories. Majority of pharmaceutical fine chemicals manufactured globally are used as building blocks for proprietary products. Proprietary drugs are protected by patents and are characterized by a trade name. Manufacturers of these drugs exercise oligopoly in the market, as patents restrict the production rights to these companies only.

Pharmaceutical fine chemicals are widely used in cardiovascular, neurological, oncological, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and musculoskeletal applications. Cardiovascular application held a significant share in the pharmaceutical fine chemicals market historically. It involves the use of fine chemicals to manufacture medicines and drugs for the treatment of heart and blood vessel diseases. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness high growth from cardiovascular application.

Some of the major companies operating in the global pharmaceutical fine chemicals market are The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Albemarle Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Merck Group, and Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft.

Advancements in technology, improvements in healthcare, and surge in geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical fine chemicals market. Fine chemicals, also referred to as specification chemicals, are pure and complex chemical substances manufactured in minor quantities through continuous and multi-step-batch chemical or biotechnological processes. In the report, the pharmaceutical fine chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, product, and region.

Pharmaceutical fine chemical manufacturers have been adopting strategies such as product development, joint ventures, and acquisitions to increase their market penetration, obtain new technologies, and achieve integration across the value chain.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

