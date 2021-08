Playout Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

As part of the evolution in the television industry, broadcasters are adopting advanced solutions in order to respond quickly to commercial opportunities. Industries are demanding advanced solutions for higher quality display standards and fully scalable metadata-based content management. In broadcasting, playout solutions is term for the advanced transmission of TV channels or radio content into a broadcasting network, which delivers the content to users. Playout solutions is also known as channel-in-a-box technology. The purpose of playout solutions is to integrate the traditional process of the playout system and master control (servers & switches, graphics, channel branding routing, and audio) into a single integrated software application.

Global demand for playout solutions is on the rise among broadcasters due to automation process features and reduce cost of installation and maintenance offered by these solutions. Further, increased R&D spending in the broadcasting industry and rise in the adoption of on-demand content are expected to drive the playout solutions market. The broadcasting industry has expanded at a robust pace in the past few years, due to continuous deployment of next-generation technologies. Increased need for improved channel presentation and ease of operations is anticipated to drive the playout solutions market in the coming years.

Moreover, the latest trend driving the playout solutions market is the rise in the number of broadcast channels globally. Playout solutions are the operational systems of any media distribution business or broadcast. These systems are used to manage the process of delivering channels and associated content to viewers through broadcast platforms such as television, the Internet, and mobile devices. Playout solutions manage activities such as digital asset management, integrated automation, video servers, and content storage.

In the broadcast industry, demand for automated solutions is expected to rise in the coming years to manage broadcasting of multiple channels and ease the workflow. Rise in need for better quality channel broadcasting and ease of entry process have led to the entry of a number of small & medium enterprises in the broadcasting industry. This is driving the growth of the global playout solutions market. Rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for playout solutions vendors across the world, especially in North America.

The global playout solutions market can be segmented based on deployment model, enterprise size, end-user, and region. Based on deployment model, the playout solutions market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud. The cloud-based playout solutions segment is driving market growth as the segment includes all-in-one self-service solutions that are cost effective for all type of channels. Cloud-based playout solutions also enable full control over broadcast TV channels and content. In terms of enterprise size, the playout solutions market can be segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. Based on end-user, the playout solutions market can be divided into international and national broadcasters.