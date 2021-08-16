Profilometer Market Dynamics & Growth factors, Consumer Demands, Technology & Competitive Status by 2028

Profilometer Market: Overview

From the past few years, constant advancements in testing equipment are creating an increasing demand for different types of devices, as they help improve the efficiency and accuracy of various processes. Manufacturers of profilometers are undertaking the standardization of their products so as to offer industry-compliant products.

Increasing profilometer applications in identification of the topography of both, static as well as dynamic materials, is creating new opportunities for manufacturers to improve their product features. Different industry verticals are demanding profilometers, especially contact profilometers, for maintaining standardized quality of their products.

Profilometers are used for identifying and studying the surface morphology, surface roughness, and heights of steps. For detecting the profile of a surface, a profilometer is used in industrial applications. The adoption of profilometers is expected to increase significantly due to their ability to measure the precision of a surface with very high accuracy.

Profilometer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rapid industrialization in the manufacturing industry is leading to increasing operations of material property detection, and this factor is expected to fuel the profilometer market, significantly. In addition to this, applications of profilometers in measuring different characteristics, such as flatness, step height, and volume of the material to be tested are further driving the market.

Contact profilometers measure the properties of a sample through direct contact with a surface, and this is considered to be the most reliable method for measurements. This factor is creating an increasing demand for profilometers. Increasing preference for industry-compliant profilometers, such as ASTM and ISO, from industry users is creating an increasing demand, and hence, driving the market growth.

On the other hand, the higher cost involved in the installation process of profilometers is expected to be the most significant challenge adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Profilometer Market: Segmentation

The global profilometer market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, dimension, industry, and region.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type

The global profilometer market is segmented on the basis of equipment type. The segmentation is performed considering the available types, which are based on their specifications and applications in industries. The segmentation by equipment type includes contact and non-contact profilometers.

Segmentation Based on Dimension

Based on dimension, the global profilometer market is segmented into 2D and 3D profilometers.

Segmentation Based on End Use

Considering the applications of profilometers, the market is segmented into automotive, chemical and material processing, electronics and semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. These industries are using profilometers for surface quality studying.

Segmentation Based on Region

On the basis of the region, the global profilometer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Other regions of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and the Middle East & Africa.

Profilometer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global profilometer market includes Zygo Corporation, Solarius Development Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Schaefer Technology GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, L. S. Starrett Company, Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd, Schaefer Technologie GmbH, Bruker Corporation, and others. These are some of the leading manufacturers of profilometers.

Manufacturers are constantly focusing on product innovations and advancements, contributing to the global market, significantly. Dominant players in this market are focusing on acquisition strategy. For example, in November 2018, Bruker Corporation signed an agreement for the acquisition of Alicona Imaging GmbH, which is a one of the leading manufacturers of metrology-based products that are used for material testing and other industrial equipment. Through this acquisition, Bruker Corporation is expanding its product portfolio and regional presence.

Regional Analysis:

North America market (U.S; Canada)

(U.S; Canada) Latin America market (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America

(Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America Western Europe market (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe)

(Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe) Eastern Europe market (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe)

(Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe) SEA and other Asia Pacific countries market (India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries)

(India, Indonesia, Oceania, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries) Japan market

China market

Middle East and Africa market (GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

