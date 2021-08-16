Propolis Market Size Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

Propolis, also called bee glue, is a resinous substance obtained from honeybees. It contains active organic chemical compounds such as flavonoids, aromatic acids, amino acids, and essential oils. PROPOLIS is antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory and, hence, is widely used in treating abscesses and healing wounds. Moreover, Propolis is used in the treatment of cancer of the nose and throat due to its anti-tumoral and anticancer properties. In addition to this, Propolis extract is widely used in various cosmetic products such as anti-acne soaps and lotions, shampoos, and anti-dandruff conditioners. Furthermore, the product is used in the food & beverage industry as an antioxidant and for food preservation.

The increasing demand for Propolis in the healthcare sector is expected to drive market growth during the review period. The rising use of Propolis in the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, and other diseases including canker sores, cold sores, oral mucositis, upper respiratory tract infections, and ulcers is expected to fuel market growth in the years to follow. Propolis is used in cosmetic products as an anti-aging, anti-acne, moisturizing, anti-wrinkle, and conditioning agent. The growing consumer trends for products promoting personal care and well-being are likely to fuel the demand for propolis during the forecast period.

Receive a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/782

Key Players

Comvita (New Zealand), Arataki Honey Ltd (New Zealand), Laprell’s Beehive Products, Inc. (Canada), Sunyata Pon Lee (Brazil), Bee Health Limited (UK), B Natural SRL (Italy), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co. Ltd (China), Natures Goodness (Australia), Pharma Base SA (Switzerland), the Propolis People (South Africa), and Hi-Tech Natural Product India Ltd (India) are some of the prominent players in the Global Propolis Market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Propolis Market has been classified by application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of Application, the Global Propolis Market has been segmented into antioxidant, preservative, skincare, haircare, medical, and others.

By End-Use Industry, the Global Propolis Market has been divided into healthcare, food & beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and others.

The Global Propolis Market has been studied with respect to five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Global Propolis Market has been segmented into five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America and Europe dominated the Propolis Market due to the high demand for the product in the healthcare and personal care and cosmetics industries. The US accounted for the majority market share in North America owing to the large-scale production and consumption of cosmetic products.

The market for Propolis in Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the product in the healthcare sector is projected to favor market growth during the review period. The rising use of Propolis in various beauty products coupled with the growing demand for personal care products is expected to drive the growth of the regional market. Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, and India are the major economies aiding the growth of the market in the region.

The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to witness moderate growth during the review period.

View Full Press Release @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/propolis-market-782

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]