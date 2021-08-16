Purchasing Software Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis
Purchasing Software Market – 2018
Purchasing Software Market
Description :
In 2018, the global Purchasing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Purchasing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Purchasing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
IBM
Infor
Mercateo
Cvent
Coupa Software
Achilles
JDA Software Group
SciQuest
Zoho
NetSuite
Basware
BirchStreet Systems
Capgemini
Elcom
JCatalog
Promena
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-Premise
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Enterprises
Medsized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Purchasing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Purchasing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Purchasing Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Purchasing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.4.4 Web-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Purchasing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Enterprises
1.5.3 Medsized Enterprises
1.5.4 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Purchasing Software Market Size
2.2 Purchasing Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Purchasing Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Purchasing Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Purchasing Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Purchasing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Purchasing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Purchasing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Purchasing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Purchasing Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Purchasing Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Infor
12.4.1 Infor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.4.4 Infor Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Infor Recent Development
12.5 Mercateo
12.5.1 Mercateo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.5.4 Mercateo Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Mercateo Recent Development
12.6 Cvent
12.6.1 Cvent Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.6.4 Cvent Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cvent Recent Development
12.7 Coupa Software
12.7.1 Coupa Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.7.4 Coupa Software Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Coupa Software Recent Development
12.8 Achilles
12.8.1 Achilles Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.8.4 Achilles Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Achilles Recent Development
12.9 JDA Software Group
12.9.1 JDA Software Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.9.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development
12.10 SciQuest
12.10.1 SciQuest Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Purchasing Software Introduction
12.10.4 SciQuest Revenue in Purchasing Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SciQuest Recent Development
12.11 Zoho
12.12 NetSuite
12.13 Basware
12.14 BirchStreet Systems
12.15 Capgemini
12.16 Elcom
12.17 JCatalog
12.18 Promena
Continued …
