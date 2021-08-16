Refinery Catalyst Market Trends, Industry Share, Growth Forecast, Business Strategy, Research Analysis on Competitive landscape and Key Vendors 2023

Refinery Catalyst Market Forecast to 2023:

Increasingly stringent fuel and environmental regulations, heavier crudes and feedstock, and soaring energy demand have created complex, and sometimes conflicting, challenges for refiners operating hydro processing units. In response, many refiners are building new licensed units or revamping their existing facilities. Many refinery catalyst manufacturer provide customers with an optimized hydroprocessing solution from their extensive, leading-edge technology design portfolio. Refining catalyst are a crucial components in the processing of highly valued petrochemicals, gasoline, diesel and other fuels.

Currently, the refinery catalyst market is in the growth stage. This is due to the global increase in energy consumption, rising demand for petroleum derivatives and stringent environmental regulations. However, the diminishing crude oil reserves will hinder the global refinery catalyst growth rate.

The global refinery catalyst market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global refinery catalyst market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global refinery catalyst market by its type, by application, by regions.

By Type

FCC Catalysts

Hydrotreating Catalysts

Hydrocracking Catalysts

Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

By Ingredient

Zeolites

Metals

Chemical compounds

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

SE, Honeywell UOP LLC.

Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Clariant International Ltd

R. Grace & Co.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Axens SA, Albemarle Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Market Research Analysis

FCC catalyst segment by type in global refinery catalyst is expected to grow at the fastest rate

FCC catalyst segment holds one of the biggest share in the refinery catalyst market. FCC catalysts plays a pivotal role in the alteration of heavy atmospheric residue and vacuum distillates into fractions of motor fuels, mainly gasoline. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases and other products. The growing demand for FCC catalysts from the refining industry in emerging economies, such as China and India, also stringent environmental regulations are the key factor for driving the FCC catalyst in global refinery catalyst market.

Metals segment by ingredient in global refinery catalyst is expected to grow at the fastest rate

Based on ingredients, metals segment contributed for the largest market share of the refinery catalyst market. This growth can be credited to the growing use of metals for hydrocracking and hydrotreating to eradicate undesirable impurities and production of dangerous gases into the environment. Strict ecological regulations framed to reduce air pollution by diminishing the sulfur content in the gasoline and ultra-low sulfur content in diesel are further projected to drive the demand for metals in the refinery catalyst market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific leads the market with the highest growth due to the presence of various emerging economies in the region with rapidly rising demand for fuel. Countries such as India and China among others have massive consumer populations and a swiftly expanding automotive industry among others. The demand for energy and fuel in the region to power homes, vehicles and the industrial hub that the region has become has catapulted the region into leading position. Growing construction of refinery infrastructure is another key factor driving the regional market.

The North American market closely follows the Asia Pacific. The U.S leads the region’s growth and has a significant demand for fuel and crude oil by-products. The presence of several key players in the region add to the regions growth drivers and cement its position as a leading regional market.

Latest Industry News

BASF has launched its new FCC catalysts, Luminate. The Luminate FCC catalyst delivers higher liquid yields and is based on BASF’s new and improved Zeolite Y (IZY) technology.

Fuji Oil has commenced use of Honeywell UOPs new R364 Platforming catalyst for the increased production of aromatics for chemical production at its plant in Japan.

