Sample Preparation Equipment Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

Sample preparation is one of the most important aspects of any diagnostic and analytical practice. With the increasing level of automation and regulations in various industrial sectors, the demand for sample preparation equipment is increasing for the preparation of samples in accordance with the standards. Also, high investments in research and development activities in pharmaceutical and chemical industries is supporting the adoption of sample preparation equipment.

High growth and innovations in pharmaceutical and chemical industries are creating the requirement for laboratory instruments which are simple to maintain and operate and therefore, due to this factor, the demand for advanced sample preparation equipment is increasing swiftly. Moreover, sample preparation equipment with advanced technologies offer various advantages, such as high repeatability, productivity and traceability, which is one of the most important factors propelling the growth of sample preparation equipment market.

The sample preparation equipment is an equipment which is used for the preparation of physical samples for various laboratory processes to determine quality control and failure analysis. Growing demand for automated equipment and improved energy efficiency are supporting the demand for sample preparation equipment, which, in turn, is fuelling the growth of sample preparation equipment market. Furthermore, advancements in various sectors, such as forensics, proteomics and diagnostics research, is creating potential growth opportunities for sample preparation equipment market.

Global Sample Preparation Equipment Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing adoption of innovative and advanced technologies for product development is the key factor driving the growth of sample preparation equipment market.

Furthermore, the rapid growth in the analytical instruments market is an important factor driving the growth of the sample preparation equipment market.

Moreover, increasing research & development spending of governments and various private and public organizations is also fuelling the growth of the sample preparation equipment market.

Apart from this, the surge in demand for sample preparation equipment is increasing the consistency of sample preparations and helping researchers to spend more time on data analysis and interpretation at the time of high sample volumes and shorter timelines.

In addition, the adoption of sample preparation equipment in clinical and medical laboratory market with increasing research activities is driving the growth of the sample preparation equipment market.

Key Challenges

The lack of skilled personnel is the primary challenge for the growth of sample preparation equipment market. Moreover, changing buying preference of customers and investments in cost-intensive upgrades is also one of the major factors hampering the growth of the sample preparation equipment market.

Global Sample Preparation Equipment Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Sample Preparation Equipment Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Kits & Accessories

Segmentation of Sample Preparation Equipment Market on the Basis of End Use:

Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Sample Preparation Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global sample preparation equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, JEOL, Ltd., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Hamilton Company, Merck, Norgen Biotek Corporation, Yokogawa Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Sartorius, Promega Corporation and Roche Applied Science.

Global Sample Preparation Equipment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the large market share in terms of revenue in the sample preparation equipment market due to growing presence of various key sample preparation equipment manufacturers and growing adoption of advanced sample preparation equipment in various industries. Europe and Asia Pacific are also anticipated to capture significant market shares in the global sample preparation equipment market owing to the presence of various research facilities, testing laboratories and pharmaceutical companies in various countries of these regions. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness high growth rate in the global sample preparation equipment market due to the presence of developing economies, surge in the number of research institutes and growth in food, chemical and pharmaceutical markets.

