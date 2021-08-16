Sandalwood Oil Market Key Players Review, Recent Developments, Size, Share, Industry Growth Strategies, Regional Outlook and 2019-2023 Future Market Analysis

Market Overview

Sandalwood oil is an oil derived from steam distillation of chips and billets cut of various species of sandalwood tree. It has gained popularity majorly due to its woody-floral scent. Apart from the smell, sandalwood oil has many characteristics which has made it useful and beneficial for health and wellness. It holds various attributes such as antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and astringent which has increased its applicability in pharmaceuticals.

Increasing concern of skin health among the rising population is driving the market growth of sandalwood oil. Moreover, the historic presence of sandalwood oil in various customs where it is being used from cradle to cremation is adding fuel to the market growth of sandalwood oil. However, the availability of natural sandalwood oil has become rare and expensive which may restraint the growth of sandalwood oil market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7.2% of Sandalwood Oil Market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Sandalwood oil is an essential oil sourced from a small tropical tree known as Indian sandalwood or Santalum album. Its color ranges from pale yellow to golden yellow and is popular for its woody- floral smell. Sandalwood oil creates a calming and harmonizing effect in the minds. Moreover, it holds various attributes such as antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and astringent which is driving the market in pharmaceutical industry as well. Additionally, sandalwood oil has become an integral part in cosmetic products owing to its various skin beneficial attributes.

Key Findings

Sandalwood essential oil is majorly imported by the US from countries such as China, India, Mexico, and Germany

The major exporting countries include India, China, Canada, and Germany

Competitive Analysis

The Major Players in the Sandalwood Oil Market-

Doterra International Llc. (U.S.)

Eden Botanicals (U.S.)

Plant Therapy Essential Oils (U.S.)

Santanol Group (Australia)

Sallamander Concepts Pty Ltd (South Africa)

Healing Solutions (U.S.)

Khadi Herbal (India)

Market Segmentation

Sandalwood Oil Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

On the basis of Type, Sandalwood Market is segmented such as natural and synthetic.

Based on Application, sandalwood oil is segmented on the basis of personal care products, pharmaceuticals, aromatherapy and others.

Based on the Distribution Channel, sandalwood oil is segmented as store based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis

The Global Sandalwood Oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market followed by North America. China and India are dominating the sandalwood oil market in Asia Pacific based on the historic presence of sandalwood oil in the customs and traditions of this region.

European market is attracting sandalwood oil majorly for aromatherapy. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa hold an opportunistic market for sandalwood oil. Additionally, the U.S., China, Japan, Germany and Singapore are the major importers in this market.

