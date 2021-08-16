Shape Memory Alloys Market is Forecast to Cross US$ 19.50 Billion by 2024
The Shape Memory Alloys Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 19.95 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of xx%. Shape memory alloys (SMA) also are called good materials, that bear in mind their original form by heating when form deformations. SMA belong to a singular category of materials that possesses superior thermo-mechanical properties with high corrosion resistance. Thus, they’re wide utilized in varied end-use industries like craft, transport, biomedical, spacecraft, electrical appliances, subsea, construction & housing, and others. SMA embrace nickel-titanium, Cu-Al-Ni, Cu-Zn-Al, and others. The usually used form memory material is an alloy of nickel and metallic element referred to as Nitinol. Nitinol is out there within the type of rods, wires, thin films, and bar stocks.
As per MRFR’s analysis, a number of the factors and trends known within the international form memory alloys market embrace perpetually growing aid business, rising usage of SMA for neurology and neuromuscular rehabilitation, and widening medical specialty application scope of SMA in orthopaedic, vas and in surgical instruments. furthermore, within the recent years, the aid business has targeted on the thought of less invasive surgical procedures.
Global Shape Memory Alloys Market is segmented based on the end-use as Electrical Appliances, Hot Water Supply, Construction & Housing, Automobiles & Trains, Aerospace Engineering and Bio- Medical. Based on application it covers Super Elastic Applications, Constrained Recovery Application and Actuator Applications The report segments global Shape Memory Alloys Market based on type as Nitinol Alloys, Copper-based Alloys, Iron-Manganese-Silicon Alloys and Others. Global Shape Memory Alloys Market report covers various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The regional Shape Memory Alloys Market is further bifurcated for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Global Shape Memory Alloys Market share consists of several players including AES Getters S.p.A, TiNi Alloy Co, Ultimate NiTi Technologies Inc, Fort Wayne Metals Inc., Metalwerks PMD Inc, ENDOSMART GmbH, Admedes Schuessler GmbH, DYNALLOY, Inc., EUROFLEX GmbH, Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc, Aerofits Products Inc, Burpee Materials Technology LLC., Johnson Matthey Inc, TiNi Aerospace, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD, Baoji Seabird Metals Materials Co., Ltd., Baoji TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD, and XSMA.
The Shape Memory Alloys Market has been segmented as below:
Shape Memory Alloys Market, By Type
- Nitinol Alloys
- Copper-based Alloys
- Iron-Manganese-Silicon Alloys
- Others
Shape Memory Alloys Market, By Application
- Super Elastic Applications
- Constrained Recovery Application
- Actuator Applications
Shape Memory Alloys Market, By End-User
- Electrical Appliances
- Hot Water Supply
- Construction & Housing
- Automobiles & Trains
- Aerospace Engineering
- Bio- Medical
Shape Memory Alloys Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
The report covers:
- Global Shape Memory Alloys Market estimates & forecast from 2015 to 2024, with CAGR for 2018-2024.
- Comparative market size analysis for 2017 & 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Shape Memory Alloys Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors
- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe
- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players
Report scope:
The global Shape Memory Alloys Market report covers detailed study with the underlying influencing factors for the variations in the industry growth trends.
The report scope includes market analysis on regional as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares with detailed profiling for major revenue contributing companies.
The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AES Getters S.p.A, TiNi Alloy Co, Ultimate NiTi Technologies Inc, Fort Wayne Metals Inc., Metalwerks PMD Inc, ENDOSMART GmbH, Admedes Schuessler GmbH, DYNALLOY, Inc., EUROFLEX GmbH, Confluent Medical Technologies, Inc, Aerofits Products Inc, Burpee Materials Technology LLC., Johnson Matthey Inc, TiNi Aerospace, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD, Baoji Seabird Metals Materials Co., Ltd., Baoji TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD, and XSMA.
