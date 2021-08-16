Silica Gel Desiccant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Silica Gel Desiccant Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Silica Gel Desiccant: Has great deal of internal surface area, appearance is generally spherical. It is a tasteless, odorless, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and chemically inert substance. An aqueous solution of sodium silicate is acidified to produce a gelatinous precipitate that is washed and then dehydrated to produce Silica Gel Desiccant. It is a highly activated desiccant that is available in numerous mesh sizes designed for many uses in industry. During adsorption, there is no chemical reaction in the Silica Gel Desiccant, and no byproducts are created. It is non-deliquescent, and its shape and size never change. Its outer surfaces stay dry and it remains free-flowing, even when it is saturated with water.

Scope of the Report:

The silica gel desiccant market is leaded by China. China accounted for about 37% silica gel desiccant market share. Nearly 250 thousand tons silica gel desiccant was consumed in China in 2016. The following is USA and Europe with 18% and 16% market share, respectively. There are many silica gel desiccant manufacturers around the world. Many China producers export their silica gel desiccant product worldwide with relatively low price.

White desiccant is the general type and this type product occupied 90% market share. Blue desiccant and orange desiccant are the special types, which can indicate water absorption. The blue desiccant and orange desiccant price is higher than white type.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of silica gel desiccant was lower year by year. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Silica Gel Desiccant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Silica Gel Desiccant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Clariant

Grace

Multisorb

OhE Chemicals

Abbas

Sorbead

Makall

Sinchem Silica Gel

Wihai Pearl Silica Gel

Shanghai Gongshi

Rushan Huanyu Chemical

Topcod

Shandong Bokai

Taihe

Shenyang Guijiao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silica Gel White Desiccant

Silica Gel Blue Desiccant

Silica Gel Orange Desiccant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Silica Gel Desiccant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silica Gel Desiccant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silica Gel Desiccant in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Silica Gel Desiccant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Silica Gel Desiccant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Silica Gel Desiccant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silica Gel Desiccant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

