Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Isolate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Soy protein isolate is the soy protein with the highest content of protein. It is made from defatted soy meal by removing most of the fats and carbohydrates, yielding a product with 90 percent protein. Therefore, soy protein isolate has a very neutral flavor compared to other soy products. Because most of the carbohydrates are removed, the intake of soy protein isolate does not cause flatulence. Pure soy protein isolate is difficult to find in stores and is mainly used by the food industry and less by consumers. Maybe you can find it in health stores or in the pharmacy section of the supermarket. It is mainly found combined with other food ingredients; for example, soy protein shake powder is a mixture of soy protein isolate with flavors, minerals and vitamins.

Soy protein isolate downstream is wide; the major fields are meat products, dairy products, flour products, beverage, etc. In recent years, these industries have developed rapidly. Increasing demand for food ingredient is expected to drive the demand for the soy protein isolate market. As regions such as North America, China, Asia Pacific (Ex China) and Europe are food ingredient driven regions, the demand for soy protein isolates is high in these areas.

The industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economy indexes and leaders’ prefer. In addition, there are export tax rebate rate with 13% in China. What’s more, more and more people pay attention to rising healthy food, especially in developed regions that have a fast economic growth, the need of soy protein isolate will increase with the global economic recovery.

Global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate market size will increase to 220 Million US$ by 2025, from 62 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate.

This report researches the worldwide Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont)

ADM

CHS

FUJIOIL

Yuwang Group

Shansong Biological Products

Wonderful Industrial Group

Gushen Biological Tech

Scents Holdings

Sinoglory Health Food

Goldensea

Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food

Albumen

DeTianLi Food

World Food Processing

Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Breakdown Data by Type

Emulsion Type

Gelation Type

Injection Type

Dispersion Type

Others

Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Breakdown Data by Application

Meat products

Dairy products

Flour products

Beverage

Other

Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Emulsion Type

1.4.3 Gelation Type

1.4.4 Injection Type

1.4.5 Dispersion Type

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Meat products

1.5.3 Dairy products

1.5.4 Flour products

1.5.5 Beverage

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Consumption Forecast by Countries 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam…………………………

Continued…………………….

