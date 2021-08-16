Sugar-Free Confectionery Market 2019 Global Trends, Sales Revenue, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Assessment and Potential of The Industry Till 2023

Market Scenario

Sugar-free confectioneries are among the recent trends in the market. Increasing obesity and diabetes from consumption of confectioneries have influenced the consumers to incline towards the consumption of sugar-free confectioneries. This increasing inclination towards the sugar-free confectioneries is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing disposable income and changing consumption pattern are some of the factors supporting the growth of Sugar-Free Confectionery Market. Moreover, increasing health awareness and continuous efforts to reduce weight and cholesterol content among the consumers is propelling the growth of sugar-free confectionery market. However, the traditional taste of the sweetness in confectionery may not be maintained, which might restrain the growth of the market among consumers highly inclined towards confectionery products.

Sugar-free confectioneries are a wide range of products, which are devoid of sugar or contain artificial sweeteners in replacement of sugar. They are consumed as a healthy alternative to the sugar-based confectionery products. Growing trend of health and wellness activities have inclined consumers from sugar confectioneries to sugar-free confectioneries. The different types of sugar-free confectioneries are available in the market such as sweets, candy, candy nuts, chocolates, chewing gum, and others. They are available in different attractive packaging including sachets, boxes, and others.

China, Spain, Argentina, India, and the Netherlands are the major producers and exporters in the confectionery market.

Coconut syrup is massively growing as an alternative sweetener in the confectionery industry.

THE HERSHEY COMPANY (U.S.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Mondelez International (U.S.)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland)

Ferrero (Italy)

HARIBO of America, Inc. (Germany)

Sugar-Free Confectionery Market is Segmented on the basis of a Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region.

On the basis of the Type : Sweets, Candy, Candy Nuts, Chocolates, Chewing Gum, and Others.

On the basis of the Packaging : Sachets, Boxes, and Others.

On the basis of the Distribution Channel : Store-Based and Non-Store Based Distribution Channel.

The global sugar-free confectionery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global market followed by Europe. Increasing health-conscious population is driving the sugar-free confectionery market in North America.The U.K and the Netherlands are major contributors to the European sugar-free confectioneries market.

In Asia Pacific, India is the major consumer of confectionery products owing to the involvement of confectioneries in their various traditional customs, which has a high opportunity for sugar-free confectionery in this region.

Continuous innovation by the key players in the market and government efforts supporting sugar-free confectionery market is likely to surge the growth of the sugar-free confectionery market in rest of the world.

