Toxoplasmosis Diagnostic Testing Market: Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2024

Global Toxoplasmosis Diagnostic Testing Market: Snapshot

Toxoplasmosis is a disease that is caused due to infection by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, one of the world’s most common parasites. Toxoplasmosis is caused because of consumption of improperly cooked pork, goat, mutton, or beef. It is also caused due to transfer of Toxoplasma gondii parasite via contaminated food, open wounds, or dust contaminated with cat feces.

Toxoplasma gondii parasite is found in bladder, kidneys, and intestines of infected persons. The parasite can also be transmitted from a pregnant woman to the developing fetus via the placenta. The seriousness of toxoplasmosis depends on the stage of pregnancy at which the infection is acquired. The transmission of infection to the developing fetus results in spontaneous abortion or premature birth.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/toxoplasmosis-diagnostic-testing-market.html

Toxoplasmosis displays mild symptoms such as swelling in the lymph nodes and discomfort. Howbeit, toxoplasmosis infection in in HIV/AIDS cam result in serious life threatening condition. Toxoplasmosis can be severe or fatal in developing fetus, newborns, and individuals with weak immune systems.

At present, immunoperoxidase stain and serology polymerase chain reaction are commonly used diagnostic tests for toxoplasmosis. Serology is employed to measure immunoglobulin G in infected persons. Toxoplasmosis testing involves a blood test to examine the availability of antibodies for T.godii. Toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing is generally offered at hospitals, public or private laboratories, and physician offices.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14327

North America is currently the leading regional market for toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing. This is mainly because of rising prevalence of infectious diseases and high awareness among individuals about the availability of advanced diagnostic techniques. Europe ranks second among the key regions for toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a significant market for toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing in the upcoming years owing to modernization of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.

Toxoplasmosis is an infectious disease caused by protozoan parasite Toxoplasma gondii, one of the world’s most dreaded parasite. There are 3 major genotypes of Toxoplasma gondii, namely (type 1, type 2, and type 3). These genotypes differ in their pathogenicity and prevalence among people around the world. Toxoplasmosis may be caused by transmission of T.gondii parasite through open wounds, consumption of contaminated raw meat, mutton, pork, beef, or by transfusion of blood, and organ transplant. Healthy people usually exhibit flu like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and headaches. People with a weak immune system augmented by conditions such as HIV/AIDS, are more likely to develop severe infections form the parasite. Toxoplasmosis can transmit transplacentally from mother to fetus if the mother becomes infected with toxoplasmosis during or just before pregnancy.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=14327

The above mentioned condition may result into a miscarriage, a stillborn child, or with symptoms of toxoplasmosis. Diagnosis of Toxoplasmosis can be established by toxoplasmosis serologic profile (TSP) tests which include dye test (gold standard), indirect immune fluorescent test (IFAT), modified agglutination test (MAT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA),immunoglobulin tests (IgG, IgM, and IgE antibodies tests). Other test comes under TSP test includes amplification of specific nucleic acid sequences (i.e. PCR), histological diagnosis, and isolation of T.gondii parasite. In infant diagnosis can be performed by procedures such as amniocentesis, and ultrasound scan. Diagnosis can also be made by direct observation of the parasite in stained tissue sections, cerebrospinal fluids (CSF), and blood, but these procedures are less frequently used because of difficulty in obtaining samples.

Geographically toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Currently North America dominates the toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market, followed by Europe. In the U.S. and Europe, type 2 genotype is more prevalent among people than the other two species. Rising incidences of chronic diseases, along with major consumption of meat, pork, beef, and mutton, has resulted in increasing demand for effective testing methods for T.gondii by diagnostics laboratories in these regions. Technological advancement would also boost the market demand for Toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing in the North America and Europe. By 2018, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest rate, owing to the large population base in the region, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rising demand for technologically advanced diagnostic devices, region’s growing healthcare infrastructure, combined with government initiatives in providing better healthcare facilities.

Technological advancements in toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing such as touch down-multiplex PCR, increasing number of anti-infective drugs, and improving healthcare infrastructure around the world are some of the key drivers for the growth of toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market. However, high cost of toxoplasmosis tests, and lack of awareness about the parasitic infection are some of the restraints in toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market growth. Improving safety and quality of toxoplasmosis diagnostic devices, improving healthc artte infrastructure focus on the emerging markets (China and India), and providing low cost devices, would act as a new opportunities for players in the global toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market. On the basis of end – users, the toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market has been segmented into hospitals, pathology laboratories, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

The major players in toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Affymetrix, Inc., and Beckman Coulter, Inc. Other players having presence in the toxoplasmosis diagnostic testing market includes Biotest Biomerica, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., and GenBio.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com