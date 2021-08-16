Trifluralin Market – Notable Developments 2025 | Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd., TREFLAN NF

“Trifluralin Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” report is examined & issued by “TMR Research”. The report includes latest methodologies, market trends, geographic statistics, market participants, qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

Global Trifluralin Market: Snapshot

Trifluralin is extensively used as a herbicide across the globe. It is extracted with dichloromethane and detected using capillary gas chromatography with a nitrogen–phosphorus detector. It is commercially available as a liquid, emulsifiable concentrate, or granular formula. It is registered for the control of annual grasses and broad-leaved weeds in cotton, ornamental plants, and food crops such as cabbage, broccoli, sugar beet, beans, onions, sugar cane, sunflowers, tomatoes, soybeans, vineyards, and a number of leafy green vegetables. Various studies show that cotton, soybean, and ornamental plants account for a substantial share in the global consumption of trifluralin.

Trifluralin has a low solubility in water and has the ability to form strong bonds with soil. There are a wide range of pests that can be targeted using trifluralin, including bottle grass, bristlegrass, carpetweed, chickweed, crabgrass, cupgrass, field morningglory, German millet, goathead, hairy crabgrass, henbit, junglerice, knotweed, lovegrass, Mexican fireweed, pigeongrass, pigweed, red rice, Russian thistle, silver crabgrass, watergrass, wild oat, wild barley, and woolly cupgrass.

Trifluralin inhibits the development of meristem. It penetrates the developing plant roots where it hampers cell growth and division of the plant. It should be used with caution and in selective plants only else it may negatively impact the growth. Various lab tests suggest that it can inhibit onion and cabbage germination. Trifluralin is practically nontoxic to humans and birds in acute exposures. However, it has a very high toxicity to fish and other aquatic organisms. These disadvantages are adversely affecting the development of the global market for trifluralin.

Global Trifluralin Market: Overview

The global trifluralin market is projected to rise on the back of its main function as an inhibitor of weed growth. With key applications in the agriculture industry, the global market will ride on a robust demand for trifluralin products.

Trifluralin helps to control the germination of a variety of broadleaf weeds by restraining their cell division and interrupting mitosis during the development of roots. The herbicide interferes with the synthesis of protein ropes that separate chromosomes during the process of cell division. In most cases, trifluralin is employed as a pre-emergent herbicide. It is studied that the ability of trifluralin to cling with organic matter and substandard water solubility could affect its efficacy and use. However, the crucial advantages provided by trifluralin in different applications compensate for its faint negations.

Global Trifluralin Market: Trends

The European Union (EU) has already banned the usage of trifluralin, owing to the risk to fish and other aquatic species with the herbicide’s high toxicity level. Moreover, the threat of substitutes could be lingering around the growth of the global trifluralin market.

Howbeit, the international market for trifluralin is anticipated to witness a strong advancement with its significant applications in the growing agriculture industry. The herbicide cancels the need to wait for a longer time until the unwanted plantings, especially weeds, are eliminated completely. While tiling is the most commonly used method of decomposing weeds naturally, modern-day techniques which use trifluralin are taking precedence quickly. Trifluralin helps to accelerate the turnaround time for crops while minimizing the dependence on the tiling activity. The herbicide is also a great mode of weed removal which encourages cost-effectiveness and reduction in labor and time.

In this regard, the worldwide trifluralin market is envisaged to take advantage of the necessity for faster crop production and the rising agricultural sector.

Global Trifluralin Market: Geography

The demand in the developed regions, such as the U.S. and Australia, of the global trifluralin market is favorable. However, China as part of a developing region has been struggling due to the regulatory issues that are inhibiting the growth of its manufacturing plants. The short supply of intermediate chemicals required for production are also adding to the gradual downslide. This has resulted in an augment in the price of trifluralin over the past few years. The Chinese manufacturers have been cancelling supply contracts because of the steady price increase. New contracts have seen a rise, however with increased prices and generally, reduced supply.

Global Trifluralin Market: Competition

With a gamut of manufacturers operating across different geographical locations, the global trifluralin market is expected to stay fragmented during the course of the forecast period 2017–2025. Some of the important players in the global market are Shenzhen Sunrising Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Qiaochang Chemical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Shurong Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF, Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co., Ltd., and Dow Chemical Company. Among others, ADVANCE 10G, HERITAGE, TREFLAN HFP, TREFLAN TR-10, and TREFLAN NF are the prominent trade banners under which the Dow Chemical Company has been manufacturing trifluralin on a large scale.

