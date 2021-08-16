Under Blanket Market is growing rapidly as it designed and manufactured for keeping human body warm which used by regions with cold environment particularly during winter season

A under blanket is designed and manufactured for keeping human body warm. Under blankets are placed over a mattress. Under blankets are also known as heated under blanket. In some cases, under blankets are not compatible with mattress because of nonstandard size and material of under blanket. Under blankets are more suitable and comfortable on bed as compared to sofa, chairs and in other set-ups such as cars. Under blanket offers temperature regulation, moisture absorbency and body support. Most of under blankets are dust resistant and anti-allergic. Under blankets comes with various sizes. Size of under blanket depends on raw material used in it such as under blanket made of woolen material could vary from 480 gsm wool weight to 600 gsm wool weight and under blankets with polymer material could vary in range of 0.35 mm width to 1.50 mm width. A under blanket has become an important part of sleeping patterns as it offers warmness and relief sleep.

Key factors driving the global under blanket market are regions with cold environment particularly during winter season, affordable as compared to heating appliances and rise in demand for these under blankets from the hospitality industry. The market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to demand for convenience and a rise in disposable income of population. In addition, senior citizens have expressed more interest in under blankets over traditional heating appliances such as room heater which causes hot and stuffy rooms. Moreover, consumers are able to save on their electricity bills significantly by using under blankets as compared to heaters. However, electric heating under blanket, an alternative to under blanket, are in demand due to its easy to use characteristics and functionality.

Moreover, demand for under blankets varies as per seasonality. These factors are projected to restrain the revenue growth of the global under blanket market. Nevertheless, there are many disadvantages in using electric under blanket such as wiring concerns and firing hazards are expected to create significant opportunities for the global under blanket market. Moreover, electric under blanket produce low frequency electromagnetic fields and generate high core temperature which are harmful for human body. In addition, hospitality industry expansion in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India is creating opportunities for the under blanket market.

The global under blanket market can be classified based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, application and region. Based on product type, the under blanket market can be classified into with signal line type and without signal line type. In terms of raw material, the under blanket market can be segmented into cotton, fabric, wool and nitrile polymers. Based on distribution channel, the under blanket market can be classified into distributors, hypermarkets, independent & departmental stores and online. In terms of application, the under blanket market can be segmented into residential and commercial. Based on region, the global under blanket market can be classified into North America (US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Italy, Germany, Russia, UK, Sweden, Spain and Poland) and Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, New Zealand, Australia and Southeast Asia).

Major players operating under blanket market include Jarden Corporation, Beurer GmbH, Kelly & Windsor, Morphy Richards Ltd., Medisana, Biddeford Blankets, LLC, Bremed, E&E Co Ltd, Hans Dinslage, Shavel Associates Inc, Microlife, Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd, Woolstar, Snugnights UK LLP, CDB Goldair Australia Pty LTD, MAXSA Innovations, Imetec, PIFCO, Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co Ltd, Slumberdown Company, Silentnight Group Ltd. And Glen Dimplex Group. Manufacturers are increasing their research and development capabilities and making efforts in enhancing quality, packaging and designing of the product. Key players are also focusing on new structured innovative products such as waterproof blankets, mobile chargeable sockets, durability and light weight of the product. This is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the market during the forecast period.