Waste Heat to Power 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
In the last several years, global market of Waste Heat to Power developed stably, with an average growth rate of 6.2%. In 2016, global revenue of Waste Heat to Power is nearly 1767 M USD.
The classification of Waste Heat to Power includes Organic Rankine Cycles, Steam Rankine Cycle and Kalina Cycle. The proportion of Organic Rankine Cycles in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.
Waste Heat to Power is widely used in wide industry. It include Chemical Industry, Metal Manufacturing, Oil and Gas and Others Industries.
The worldwide market for Waste Heat to Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Waste Heat to Power in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Siemens
GE
ABB
Amec Foster Wheeler
Ormat
MHI
Exergy
ElectraTherm
Dürr Cyplan
GETEC
CNBM
DaLian East
E-Rational
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Steam Rankine Cycle
Organic Rankine Cycles
Kalina Cycle
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Chemical Industry
Metal Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Others
