WEARABLE ELECTRONICS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Wearable Electronics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wearable Electronics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wearable Electronics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Wearable electronics refers to an integrated computing device or product, which helps the person or the user wearing it to enhance day to day activities. The technological advancement in wearable electronics, help the user to avail advanced features and characteristics.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing awareness of wearable devices. The wearable electronics market in APAC is expanding due to the proliferation of low-cost smart bands in this region and a decline in their ASP. Increasing disposable income and internet penetration are encouraging wearable device vendors to tap the growth potential of the market in the region.

In 2017, the global Wearable Electronics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wearable Electronics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wearable Electronics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Wearable Electronics include

Apple

Fitbit

Google

Jawbone

Nike

SONY

Samsung Electronics

Market Size Split by Type

Wrist-Wear

Eye-Wear

Foot-Wear

Neck-Wear

Body-Wear

Market Size Split by Application

Fitness And Sports

Healthcare

Entertainment

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

