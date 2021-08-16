Wireless Earphone Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The companies such as Apple Inc. (U.S), Samsung Group (South Korea), Harman International Industries (U.S), Philips N.V (Netherlands), Skullcandy Inc. (U.S), Motorola, Inc. (U.S), are the leading providers of wireless earphone in the market. In Sept, 2017, Shure Inc. has introduced new Wireless Earphone solutions in the market. These wireless earphones can be access through Bluetooth technology. It is integrated with mic, remote for volume, playback control and others.

The wireless earphone is next technological revolution in consumer electronics. Consumption of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and others, are boosting the market growth of wireless earphones. It is growing with increasing demand of wireless technology in the market. The companies are gaining revenue growth in this market due to its low cost and user friendly features which is propelling the market growth.

The global Wireless Earphone Market are bifurcated on the basis of component, technology, application and region. The components are segmented into hardware, software, service. The technology are segmented into Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and others. The application are segmented music & entertainment, sports & fitness, gaming & virtual reality and others. The point of sale is bifurcated into multi-brand electronic stores, exclusive showrooms, hypermarket/supermarket stores, online sales channel and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of wireless earphone market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in wireless earphone market as the wireless earphone are widely used among music & entertainment, sports & fitness, gaming & virtual reality and others. The wireless earphone market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for wireless earphone market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global wireless earphone market is expected to grow at USD ~2.61 Billion by 2023, at ~6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global wireless earphone market are –Apple Inc. (U.S), Harman International Industries (U.S), Philips N.V (Netherlands), Skullcandy Inc. (U.S), Motorola, Inc. (U.S), Samsung Group (South Korea), Shure Incorporated (U.S), Leaf Ear (India), Jabra (Denmark), Rowkin LLC (U.S), Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd (India) and among others.

Segments:

The global wireless earphone market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, point of sale, applications and region.

Global Wireless Earphone Market By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Wireless Earphone Market By Technology:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

Global Wireless Earphone Market By Point Of Sale:

Multi-Brand Electronic Stores,

Exclusive Showrooms,

Hypermarket/Supermarket Stores,

Online Sales Channel

Others

Global Wireless Earphone Market Applications:

Music & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Gaming & Virtual Reality

Others

Global Wireless Earphone Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

