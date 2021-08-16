Wireless Intercom Market: Need for Robust Security Solutions Boosts Demand for Wireless Intercoms

The intense competition between RTS Intercom, Clear-Com Ltd., and Commend International GmbH characterizes the competitive landscape of the market for wireless intercom in Asia Pacific, finds a report by Transparency Market Research.

These wireless intercom manufacturers rely on product innovations and integration of latest technologies in their existing offerings to grab an edge over each other. For instance, Commend Int. introduced an advanced version of its intercom solution in April 2015, integrated with intelligent volume control function to enhance the speech volume and degrade the background sound in noise-polluted environments. By September 2015, Clear-Com also came up with DX410, a 2.4GHz base station, offering a two-channel, frequency hopping system.

Over the forthcoming years, other than innovation and advancements, competitors in this market will look for strategic alliances with companies in the media and technology sector in order to incorporated technological developments in their products, strengthening their position in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is undergoing a phase of rapid advancements in terms of economy and infrastructure. This infrastructural development has fuelled the need for robust security solutions across the region. The demand for efficient security in Asia Pacific is also witnessing a remarkable surge due to the growing concerns over threats to safety and security, considering the increased crime rate and terror attacks.

Intercoms, being one of the most essential components of a security systems, is, thereby, also witnessing an immense surge in demand in this region. Wireless intercoms, owing to their easy handling, experience a higher demand compared to traditional wired ones. Technical advancements in wireless intercoms, such as the integration of encryption techniques, is also an important factor behind the increasing preference for them over wired intercoms.