Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Future Scope

On the basis of formulation, the wood preservative chemicals market is classified into water-based, oil-based, and solvent-based chemicals. Water-based wood preservatives are further categorized into copper-based and non-copper-based preservatives. Of the two, the demand for copper-based chemicals is relatively higher, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future. The copper-based category includes copper azole, ammoniacal copper zinc arsenate, chromated copper arsenate, alkaline copper quaternary (ACQ) compounds, and copper–N-cyclohexyl-diazeniumdioxide (Cu–HDO), and the non-copper-based category includes triadimefon and borates.

The wood preservative chemicals market for solvent-based preservatives is categorized into copper naphthenate, IPBC, synthetic pyrethroids, and pentachlorophenol. This class of chemicals employs a solvent (white spirit, light oil, or kerosene) to deliver the preservative to timber. These are used as fungicides and insecticides and have no heavy-metal compounds. The oil-based category comprises creosote and oxine copper. These products are categorized by a strong petrochemical odor and are generally not employed in consumer products.

Based on region, the wood preservative chemicals industry is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa. Geographically, APAC accounted for a significant share in the wood preservative chemicals market during the historical period. Growing urbanization, infrastructural growth, increasing construction activities, and a lenient regulatory framework governing the usage of chemicals in the region are the major factors fostering the growth of the APAC wood preservative chemicals market.

Some of the factors driving the global demand for wood preservatives are the recent capital allocation and upsurge in residential construction activities by real estate developers and construction companies across the APAC, North American, and LATAM regions, and the increasing demand for timber as a building material. Wood is a versatile material that can be used for both interior and exterior construction in residential and commercial installations. It offers structural support in construction and can even be employed for decorative purposes, for example, furniture. These advantages, coupled with a favorable customer sentiment toward the deployment of wood in residential and commercial installations for aesthetic appeal, is expected to contribute to the demand for wood preservatives, thereby supporting the growth of the wood preservative chemicals market in the near future.

