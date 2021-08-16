Zip Fasteners Market is projected to expand due to increasing demand for readymade garments, home furnishing goods, soft luggage & bags, leather garments, and footwear

Zip fastener, also known as zipper or clasp locker, is specifically used to join two edges of fabric. Zip fasteners are designed to be used in various segments and industries such as apparel industry (jeans, jackets, frocks, skirts, trousers, and many more), footwear (leather shoes), leather garments, automotive (seat covers), soft luggage (luggage & bags, handbags, and purse), and home furnishing industry (pillow covers). Based on its application, use of zip fasteners can be categorized into garments, footwear, apparel, and specialty segments such as industrial zips and households. Zip fasteners are easy to repair, heat resistant, lightweight, rust proof, durable, and come in a variety of colors. A zip fastener has three main parts: slider, elements, and two parallel teeth. The tape, a part of zip fastener, is mostly made of polyester. Zip fasteners are made of various materials, among which polyester and nylon zippers are most popular due to their longer life, light weight, easy availability, and corrosion resistance features. Average size of a zip fastener is around 8” in length. In the coming years, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to garner major share of the zip fasteners market.

Increasing demand for readymade garments, home furnishing goods, soft luggage & bags, leather garments, and footwear is anticipated to augment the zip fasteners market in the near future. Moreover, growing penetration of western outfits, fashion conscious consumers, quality branded apparel, and expansion of the automotive industry are estimated to boost the zip fasteners market. Furthermore, growth in the sports industry is the other factor that is likely to drive the zip fasteners market. However, concerns about quality of zip fasteners due to large number of local and regional players in the market is projected to restrain the zip fasteners market. Nevertheless, a rise in demand for customized apparel and goods, and rising disposable income are expected to create significant opportunities for the global zip fasteners market.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56556

The global zip fasteners market can be classified based on product, raw material, end-user industry, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the zip fasteners market can be segmented into close ended zip fastener, open ended zip fastener, and two-way separator. In terms of raw material, the zip fasteners market can be classified into nylon zipper, metallic zipper, plastic zipper, and others such as terylene and coil. Based on end-user industry, the zip fasteners market can be categorized into luggage & bags, garment, camping gear, footwear, apparel, sport goods, and automotive. In terms of distribution channel, the zip fasteners market can be classified into specialty stores and e-commerce platforms. In terms of region, the global zip fasteners market can be classified into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, Russia, France, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=56556

Major players operating in the zip fasteners market include Heilmann family group, Berning & Söhne GmbH & Co. KG, Coats Holdings, Scovill Fasteners Inc, Tex Corp. Ltd., Zip Industries Ltd, Coats India, Schaeffer, Ansun Multitech (India) Ltd., William Prym GmbH & Co. KG, CMZ Zipper (WUXI) Co. Ltd., Sanghi Zip Fasteners, Nipon Zip Industry Pvt. Ltd., Orbit Zippers Pvt. Ltd., British Imperial Metal Industries Ltd., Éclair Prym Group, YKK Corporation, E. Z. Y. Slide Fasteners Limited, Prym Fashion India Private Limited, NEO Zipper Company Ltd., Max Zipper, KCC Zipper, HHH Zipper, Ideal Fastener, YBS Zipper, Weixing Group, TAT Zipper, and THC Zipper. Market players compete with each other based on their product portfolio in order to survive in the market. Top companies are focusing on acquisitions, offering the most competitive wholesale pricing, manufacturing new structured innovative products with sustainable designs, and increasing their research services to strengthen their presence in the global zip fasteners market.