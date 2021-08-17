Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis and Treatment Market is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2014 to 2020

Acute ischemic stroke can be defined as loss of function in certain parts of brain due to lack or disturbance in the blood supply to the brain. This is usually caused by atherosclerosis plaques blocking blood vessels, narrowing of blood vessels, or blood clots closing off blood supply to or from arteries feeding the brain. Technological advancements in surgical devices coupled with rising prevalence of acute ischemia stroke cases collectively accentuates the global demand of surgical procedures in acute stroke treatment. Similarly, aging population, increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and rise in healthcare spending has triggered the growth of this segment market. However, excessive usage of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke is anticipated to hinder the global market growth of surgery for acute stroke. The global Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis And Treatment Market was valued at USD 1,225.0 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 1,869.7 million by 2020.

The global market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment is segmented based on diagnostics type as CT, MRI, ultrasound, cerebral angiography, nuclear imaging and others. In 2013, CT segment accounted for the largest market share of the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market owing to efficient and effective detection, easy availability and strong demand of CT in the global market. Moreover, MRI is expected to grow at the highest CAGR compared with all diagnostic device types during the forecast period due to its increasing popularity.

In addition, the global market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment is segmented based on surgery types as carotid endarterectomy, angioplasty and endovascular mechanical thrombectony. In 2013, carotid endarterectomy accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global acute ischemic stroke surgical treatment market owing to high success rate, easy availability and short treatment duration.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment in 2013, accounting for the largest share of the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2014 to 2020. The acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market in North America witnessed significant growth due to increasing demand of ischemic stroke products and technological innovations. Moreover, favorable government initiatives have also supported the growth of the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market in this region. Europe was the second largest market of the global market in 2013. Rising geriatric population in European Union is one of the major market drivers in this region as geriatric group are more prone to suffer from stroke.

Asia-Pacific was observed to be a promising market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market during the study period owing to the increasing prevalence of ischemic stroke cases in this region. This region accounted for the third largest share of the global market in 2013 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2014 to 2020. Manufacturer of acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment products are expanding their operations in Asian countries (India, China, Japan and South Korea) as these economies hold immense potential for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment products. For instance, Medtronic Inc, in 2011, established the R&D Shanghai innovation center in China. This facility was established to support further localization in this region. This has helped the company to promote its neurovascular products in emerging countries.

Major players operating in the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market includes Covidien plc, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Abbott Laboratories.