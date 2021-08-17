Analysis of Automotive Bearing Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019

Automotive Bearing Market 2019

Automotive Bearing Market 2019, is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive Bearing market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2019 To 2022. Report analyzes Automotive Bearing Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Automotive Bearing Market Information is segmented by Type (Ball Bearings, Roller Bearings, Plain Bearings, Thrust Bearings, and Others), by Vehicle Type (2-Wheeler, Passenger, and Commercial), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Key Players

The key players of Global Automotive Bearing Market report include- Schaeffler AG., Jtekt Corporation, NTN Corporation, Iljin Bearing Co., Ltd., Timken Company, Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, RKB Bearings, Timken Company, ORS Bearings, and CW Bearing.

Market Scenario

Automotive bearing system is used to enable the rotational and linear motion and also reduces the friction in the vehicles. The specialty of the bearing differs as per the vehicle it is used in such as, heavy vehicles demands bearings to be rigid enough to carry heavy weight and give trouble free and smooth operations. As per trend, ceramic and white metal alloy ball bearings are expected to capture the market for automotive bearing as these are lightweight and will enhance the product quality by reducing the friction and energy consumption during the operations. Moreover, increasing demand for the vehicles and technological advancement are driving the automotive bearing market. The global automotive bearing market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 6% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Bearing Market

Asia-Pacific is the major regions for the automotive bearing market. Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in automotive bearing market. Emerging economies like China, India, are expected to drive the market due to increasing demand for vehicles, increasing individual’s disposable income & purchasing power is expected to drive the market for automotive bearing. Developed regions such as North America and Europe will show the static growth for the automotive bearing market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Aug, 2017 – Schaeffler India announced merger of its units INA Bearings and LuK India for improving cost and supply-side efficiencies. The key objective of the merger is to combine the strengths and competencies of all three Schaeffler entities here and establish one strong listed Schaeffler entity.

Sep, 2017– Schaeffler significantly expands its standard rolling bearing business with high investments in production capacities for FAG Generation C deep groove ball bearings. This will help to satisfy the high level demand for standard deep groove ball bearings, especially from China and the Asia/Pacific region, and help in meeting the specific requirements of this high-volume business in an optimum way.

Jan, 2013- RKB enhanced its range of WOR bearings. The RKB spherical roller bearings WOR series, with wider outer ring, were developed and engineered to accommodate large angular deflection between mixing drum and driving gear in case of misalignment.

October, 2009- JTEKT Corporation has developed a low-torque ball bearing for use in oil lubrication that improves automotive fuel efficiency. Many oil-lubrication ball bearings are used in the motor-support areas of hybrid vehicle transmissions and the gear-support areas of automotive automatic transmissions, manual transmissions, and continuously variable transmissions.

Jul,2008- Iljin Bearing Co announced the grand opening of its second plant in China. The new wheel bearing plant in Tianjin, China, supplies wheel bearings to Shanghai GM in Shanghai, Chery Automotive in Wuhu and BBDC in Beijing. The facility includes forging and machining operations for production of the company’s Gen. 2 and Gen. 3 double-row, angular-contact ball bearings.

The report for Global Automotive Bearing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table Of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3 Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers & Opportunities

4.2. Challenges & Restraints

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5 Automotive Bearing Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ball Bearing

5.3. Roller Bearing

5.4. Plain Bearing

5.5. Trust Bearing

5.6. Others

Continued…….

