Anti Acne Cosmetics Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2025

Anti-Acne Cosmetics is a kind of Cosmetics for Acne persons, including products like Anti-acne skin care facial cleansers, moisturizers, emulsion, toners, masks, and spot treatments to heal and etc.

The global anti-acne cosmetics sales is estimated to reach about 161 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 193.3 M Units in 2022. Overall, the anti-acne cosmetics products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in anti-acne cosmetics market. The main market players internationally are Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, Mentholatum, Kose, Doctor Li and etc. Brands like Kiehl’s, Pond’s, Cetaphil and some others are also playing important roles in anti-acne cosmetics industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Europe is the biggest production areas for anti-acne cosmetics, taking about 37.42% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). Japan followed the second, with about 24.69% market share (based on revenue in 2016). In Consumption market, sales of anti-acne cosmetics in China will increase to be 49.7 M Units in 2017 from 40.0 M Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 40.3 M Units and 25.92% in 2016.

There are many different types of anti-acne cosmetics. Based on basic active ingredients, the market can be segmented into: Salicylic acid, Benzoyl peroxide and all natural ingredients. Salicylic acid and Benzoyl peroxide are the most commonly used and efficient types. Women are the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 62.19% in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of anti-acne cosmetics show a slightly decreasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of anti-acne cosmetics. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for anti-acne cosmetics will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end anti-acne cosmetics.

The global Anti Acne Cosmetics market is valued at 2390 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti Acne Cosmetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti Acne Cosmetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clinique

Proactiv

Murad

Neutrogena

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd

Vichy

LaRochPosay

Mentholatum

Kose

DoctorLi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mask

Emulsion

Cleanser

Others

Segment by Application

Women

Men

