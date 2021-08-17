Aurora Kinase Inhibitor Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

Aurora kinase are proteins that function as mitotic regulators and are aberrantly expressed in cancerous cells. Aurora kinase inhibitors target these aberrantly expressed regulators, provides genetic stability and prevents tumorigenesis.

Several studies have demonstrated overexpression and amplification of aurora kinase in various haematological and solid cancers. Aurora kinase inhibitors when combined with other anti-cancer agents gives more positive results in variety of cancers. Better evaluation of aurora kinase inhibitors is required which raises the need of biomarkers, effective and novel therapeutic agents. Also, aurora kinase inhibitors selectivity targets cancer cells rather than healthy tissues, providing potential opportunities for more effective drug development with reduced adverse effects.

AstraZeneca PLC is in the process of developing AZD-2811 as a small molecule which acts as an aurora B inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. Some of the other companies having pipeline of aurora kinase inhibitors include AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

