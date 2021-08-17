Ball Bearings Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Ball Bearings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing demand for ball bearings drives the market. Rising requirement for ceramic ball bearings in electric vehicles, growing investment in railways and aerospace, increasing need for wind power generations, financial growth in emerging countries and rise in need for lightweight bearings in automotive sector are main factors contributing to the growth of market. However, risk of low-cost and fake products, enlarged usage of pre-owned bearings and lack of product differentiation and Cartelization are hampering the market growth. Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to the increasing usage of ball bearings in automotive, textile, railway and other industrial applications in this region.

The worldwide market for Ball Bearings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JTEKT Corporation

LYC Bearing

MinebeaMitsumi

SKF Company

NSK

Schaeffler Technologies

RBC Bearings

NTN Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Deep-Groove Ball Bearings

Angular Contact Ball Bearings

Axial Ball Bearings

Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Heavy industry

Military

Aerospace Engineering

Automotive

General Engineering

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ball Bearings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Deep-Groove Ball Bearings

1.2.2 Angular Contact Ball Bearings

1.2.3 Axial Ball Bearings

1.2.4 Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Heavy industry

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Aerospace Engineering

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 General Engineering

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 JTEKT Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ball Bearings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 JTEKT Corporation Ball Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 LYC Bearing

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ball Bearings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 LYC Bearing Ball Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MinebeaMitsumi

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ball Bearings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MinebeaMitsumi Ball Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SKF Company

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ball Bearings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SKF Company Ball Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 NSK

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ball Bearings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NSK Ball Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Schaeffler Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Ball Bearings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Schaeffler Technologies Ball Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 RBC Bearings

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Ball Bearings Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 RBC Bearings Ball Bearings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

