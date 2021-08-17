Bare Metal Cloud Service Market 2019 Growth, Trend, Forecast to 2025: Oracle Corporation, Scaleway, Liquid Web, Inc., Joyent, Inc

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, global bare metal cloud service market is expected to reach US$ 25,704.4 Mn by 2025. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.76 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. According to the report, North America will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 16% through 2025.

There are different factors driving the market including elimination of noisy neighbor, provision of dedicated hardware for user, and novel load balancing bare metal cloud service among others. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the cloud can restrain the growth of the bare metal cloud service market worldwide. Increasing application of bare metal cloud service for the artificial intelligence is expected to create novel opportunity for the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation on the basis of components, enterprise type, and services. According to the report, under the component segment, services type continues to remain sought-after among users. The high demand for the bare metal cloud service is on account of its vital useful features for the highly intensive applications. Furthermore, many well-established players are launching novel services pertaining to the bare metal cloud. For instance, in January 2017, Oracle Corporation announced the availability of the load balancing service that enable user to create a highly available load balancer within the company’s virtual cloud network.

The report projects services segment to grow at a CAGR of over 17% and expected to surpass US$ 8000 Mn in value by 2025-end. By enterprise type, SMBs (small and medium enterprises) continues to be the most lucrative segment, and the status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period. The report projects SMBs enterprise type segment to grow at a healthy growth rate during the assessment period.

North America is the largest region in the global bare metal cloud service market. The report projects Asia Pacific bare metal cloud service market to grow at over 18% CAGR and reach US$ 4,922.2 Mn by 2025. The demand for bare metal cloud service market in Asia Pacific is likely to remain concentrated in the prominent economies such as China and India, owing to a larger IT sector in the region. In addition to APAC, growth will also be robust in North America, where the U.S. will account for the bulk of the demand, whereas Canada will hold a miniscule share.