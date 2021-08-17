Cathepsin K Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2019

Cathepsin K is a protease enzyme which is coded by CTSK gene. The function associated with the gene involves bone remodelling and resorption. Cathepsin K is a member of peptidase C1 protein family and expressed mainly in osteoclasts.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1176

The protein has high specificity for kinins and has the capability to catabolize collagen, elastin, and gelatin. Cathepsin K is found to be over-expressed in cancer such as breast cancer and glioblastoma. The mutation in CTSK gene can cause pycnodysostosis. Due to over expression of cathepsin K in osteoclasts, bone deformation occurs which leads to osteoporosis.

Download the sample report @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1176

Company like Medivir AB is in the process of developing MIV-711 as a cathepsin K inhibitor for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Amura Holdings Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc. are some other companies having pipeline of cathepsin K inhibitors.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/cathepsin-k-inhibitors-therapeutics

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com