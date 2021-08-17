Cellular Interception Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Cellular Interception Market – Overview

Cellular interception is the technology primarily used for cellular communications and to monitor cell phone calls. This technology comprises signaling and network management of communication content. Cellular interception technology is mainly used by lawful authorities such as governments, defense, and law enforcement in order to gather communication intelligence information on criminal and terrorist activities. In cellular monitoring, off the air cellular interception is used to analyze the voice or messaging communication. Cellular interception systems are being used for active, semi-active, and passive interception of voice and data transmission. Several companies are offering cellular interception systems which are capable of capturing forward and reverse cellular channels during cell phone calls. These systems are used to capture signals of control channel frequencies and help to monitor the calls from base station points and cellular antenna sites. In this system, forward channel is used to monitor signals from cellular towers to cellular phones. Reverse channel is used to capture the movement of signals from cellular phones to cellular towers. Additionally, many companies also offer cellular monitoring systems which are portable and customized to fit in vehicles and airborne devices. Among the various forms of cellular interception, GSM and CDMA interception are one of the prime techniques adopted by law enforcement and government authorities. Cellular interception technology is widely adopted across applications such as tactical operations, monitoring of command & control centers, borders, and airports.

Cellular Interception Market – Drivers and Restraints

The increasing unlawful, criminal, and terrorist activities across the world is primarily driving the demand for cellular interception technology and systems. In addition, with growing security issues and cross-border disputes around the globe, defense and law enforcement authorities are emphasizing on collecting communication intelligence lawfully with the help of cellular interception. Increasing criminal activities across countries is creating strong demand for cellular interception systems. However, unethical use of cellular interception technology and stringent regulations and policies associated with the systems is anticipated to limit the large scale adoption of cellular interception technology. Increasing investments in security and defense sectors across the world is anticipated to offer opportunities to the cellular interception market.

Cellular Interception Market – Segmentation

The global cellular interception market can be segmented by component, system, type, application, and geography. By component, the cellular interception market is segmented into hardware and software. By system, the cellular interception market is segmented into code-division multiple access (CDMA) system, global system for mobile communications (GSM), 3G/4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE) system, satellite cellular communication system, hybrid system, and others such as universal mobile telecommunications system (UMTS). Among these systems, GSM system is further categorized into wideband passive GSM system, passive GSM system, and semi-active GSM system. Based on type, the cellular interception market is bifurcated into strategic interception system (ULIN – unlimited interceptor) and tactical interception system (IBIS – in-between interception system). By application, the cellular interception market is classified into public sector and private sector. On the basis of geography, the cellular interception market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these geographies, North America, MEA, and Europe regions are projected to cover majority of the market. This is the result of strong adoption and penetration of advance technologies such as cellular interception by defense and lawful authorities across the regions. Asia Pacific and South America regions are anticipated to see growing demand due to significant developments and investments in security applications across India, China, Singapore as well as South Korea and Japan.

Cellular Interception Market – Key Players

The impact of stringent regulations and policies associated with cellular interception systems has led to limited vendors in the cellular interception market. Some of the major players in the cellular interception market are Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd., HSS Development, Axiom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stratign, PICSIX, ADS Group, NovoQuad, Inc., Ability, Inc., Endoacustica Europe s.r.l., TheSpyPhone, and Shoghi Communications Ltd.

