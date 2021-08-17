Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy – Amgen Inc, Autolus Therapeutics Plc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, bluebird bio Inc

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy” to its huge collection of research reports.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor incorporates Review, order, industry esteem, value, cost and gross benefit. It likewise covers types, undertakings and applications. To begin with, explanatory view to finish data of Chimeric Antigen Receptor. It offers advertise see by districts with nations, improvement in Chimeric Antigen Receptor industry, opportunity with difficulties, deals systems, development procedures and income examination to incorporate cost.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2197346

Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy

Summary – Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) cell therapy is an immuno-oncology (IO) approach that has gained increasing momentum in the past few years, with the approval of two new therapies in 2017 (US) and 2018 (EU). Novartis Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Gilead Sciences Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) demonstrated impressive efficacy, and have both been approved for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), with Novartis product approved for acute lymphocytic leukemia as well. Despite promising efficacy data, several challenges face the integration of CAR cell therapies into the clinic. Complex manufacturing can lead to delayed patient access, as currently approved therapies can take up to three weeks to manufacture. High toxicity is also a key challenge for CAR cell therapies, as high rates of cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicities (which can be fatal) require constant patient monitoring, potentially limiting CAR cell therapys use to centers of excellence. High production cost and hefty pricing are also challenges that CAR cell developers fail, as payers may hold negative perceptions of the nearly $0.5M pricepoint per dose.

This report provides an overview of the approved and late-stage pipeline CAR cell therapy landscape (including pre-clinical and Phase I CAR-NK cells), as well as a summary of key regulation processes in place in the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China). Key challenges faced by CAR cell therapies are summarized, as well as expected future development trends for the field.

Scope

Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research –

– Quotes from eight US- and 5EU-based key opinion leaders, payers, and researchers

– Quotes from three Japan-based key opinion leaders

– Summary of CAR-cell therapy mechanism of action and history of development

– Overview of late-stage CAR cell pipeline and two marketed products

– Outline of regulatory pathways in place for CAR cell therapies across the 8MM, challenges that currently face CAR cell therapies, and future directions for CAR cell therapies

– Call-outs of key information and details

– Insight from GlobalDatas specialist oncology analysts.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2197346

Reasons to buy

– Develop business strategies by understanding the challenges facing CAR cell therapies.

– Design development strategies by understanding innovative development strategies likely to improve CAR cell therapy perceptions and uptake in the future.

– Be acquainted with regulatory processes relevant to CAR cell therapies across the US, 5EU, Japan and China.

– Develop strategies by understanding expert perceptions of currently approved CAR cell therapies, challenges facing CAR cell therapies, and future directions of CAR cell therapy.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/