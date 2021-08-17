Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Global Market Demand, Market Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Cloud-based Business Analytics Software helps elucidate and analyze business data through continuous exploration and investigation of old business performance to gain decisive insights for business planning over cloud. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, a cloud business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making insights and inputs. It helps the organizations optimize business operations and facilitate informed & strategic decision-making.

Demand for cloud-based business analytics software is high in small- & medium-sized enterprises owing to its low cost and enhanced usability. In addition, requirement of social media analytics, which is a part of business analytics, is on a significant increase due to rise in popularity of social media marketing. This in turn drives cloud-based business analytics software market growth.

In 2018, the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software market size was 30300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 66400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle CorporationSAS InstituteSAP SEInternational Business Machines (IBM) CorporationMicrosoft CorporationAdobe Systems IncorporatedTableau Software.Salesforce.comQlikTech International ABFair Isaac Corporation

Request ForFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3623282-global-cloud-based-business-analytics-software-market-size

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:To analyze global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3623282-global-cloud-based-business-analytics-software-market-size

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Private Cloud

1.4.3 Public Cloud

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Customer Analytics

1.5.3 Supply Chain Analytics

1.5.4 Marketing Analytics

1.5.5 Pricing Analytics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends2.1 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Size

2.2 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cloud-based-business-analytics-software-global-market-demand-market-growth-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2025-2019-01-03

12 International Players Profiles12.1 Oracle Corporation12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.2 SAS Institute12.2.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.2.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.3 SAP SE12.3.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation12.4.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.4.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft Corporation12.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)