Cloud Media and Entertainment Content Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Cloud content management deals with processes such as assortment, managing, recovery, governance, and publishing of information in any form on the cloud. It is also known as enterprise content management and specializes in offering both software as a service (SaaS) as well as on-premise models using docker containers. The role of technology in the media and entertainment industry has gained importance in recent times.

The advertising industry is changing rapidly due to an explosion of digital channels and enhancements in search, social, and video technologies. Advertisers are prompting publishers to adopt new solutions in order to attract ad-buying clients and change how they reach and engage audiences. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the amount of data generated through various channels such as social media, news, etc.. Cloud content management plays an important role in managing data and helps in reducing data traffic. With unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) layers, resting on a solid infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) foundation, there arises a need to connect data and business functions in an innovative and productive way. Various cloud-based companies are engaged in providing cloud content management solutions in the media and entertainment industry.

A major driver of the cloud media and entertainment content management market is technological development in cloud computing. Clouds provide numerous computing resources that can aid organizations, whereas content management systems (CMSs) can provide the right content for the right user. Cloud-based solutions help in reducing the complexity of managing access controls and content classification and retention policies while providing monitoring, auditing, and reporting the capabilities of the information. Moreover, software as a service content management systems offer a cost effective set of tools for content or document management for large as well as small and medium enterprises. Since a SaaS CMS is based on the cloud computing model, the capital expenses that are associated with traditional content management systems are eliminated. Large enterprises as well as SMEs prefer to operate their services on the cloud. Thus, the media and entertainment industry has also been enhancing content management systems using cloud computing. Furthermore, the number of social media users is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for cloud-based content management solutions for managing data. However, a major restraint for the cloud media and entertainment content management market is security issues faced during data storage and data management. The inclusion of cloud computing in content management solutions by a number of organizations is projected to present significant expansion opportunities to the cloud media and entertainment content management market. Moreover, information and communication technology (ICT) is expected to enable new cloud-based solutions for the media and entertainment industry to manage a large volume of data. This is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

The cloud media and entertainment content management market can be segmented based on deployment, service, enterprise size, solution, and region. Based on deployment, the cloud media and entertainment content management market can be classified into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment can be further divided into public, private, and hybrid. In terms of service, the cloud media and entertainment content management market can be categorized into professional and managed services. Based on solution, the cloud media and entertainment content management market can be segmented into document management, data disaster recovery, data analytics, data extraction, and others. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be divided into small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise. Based on region, the cloud media and entertainment content management market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to hold a significant share of the cloud media and entertainment content management market, due to the invention of various cloud technologies. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a lucrative region of the market due to new developments in cloud computing and significant penetration of the Internet in the region.

Major players operating in the cloud media and entertainment content management market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Perficient, Inc., Box UK, Palomino Inc., Alfresco Software, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, DocStar, Capgemini, and Newgen Software.

