Coal Tar Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a by-product of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.

This report studies the Coal Tar Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of the Report:

Coal tar can be used to produce many downstream chemical products including carbon black, pitch and wash oil etc. It can also be used as fuel oil directly. During all those applications, Carbon black is the largest consumption field, which consumed 11785.3 kilo tonne in 2018. Pitch is the second largest field with consumption share of 44.95% in 2018.

Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals and Industries, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly.

Global major production regions are mainly distributed in China, Asia other regions, Europe and North America. In 2017, China was the largest production regions, with production share of 71.69%. Europe is the second largest production region, which produced 2342.2 kilo tonne in 2017.

Limited by critical environmental pressure, China suppliers have decreased their capacity ultimate rate during those two years. In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, we predict that global consumption will increase. By 2024, global coal tar production will be 26579.1 kilo tonne.

The worldwide market for Coal Tar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Coal Tar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Baowu Steel Group

Rain Industries Limited

JFE Chemical

OCI

Koppers

Baoshun

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

POSCO

Sunlight Coking

Himadri Chemicals and Industries

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangxi Black Cat

Ansteel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil

Other

