Corporate Clothing Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Suppliers Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Corporate Clothing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Corporate Clothing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Corporate Clothing or Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.
At present, the production of corporate clothing is distributed evenly in China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Southern Europe, Central America and Turkey. China still is the largest production country of corporate clothing in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European and American manufacturers mainly manufacture high quality corporate clothing, special protective clothing and fashion clothes. Or some international giants such as VF transfer production bases to the rest of the world. This industry is a labor-intensive industry, and it is difficult for local manufacturers in Europe and the United States to compete with low-priced products.
The global Corporate Clothing market is valued at 54200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 71400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Corporate Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Corporate Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Corporate Clothing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Corporate Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Corporate Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
VF Corporation
Williamson Dickie
Fristads Kansas Group
Aramark
Alsico
Adolphe Lafont
Carhartt
Cintas
UniFirst
G&K Services
Sioen
Engelbert Strauss
Hultafors Group
Johnsons Apparelmaster
Aditya Birla
Van Puijenbroek Textiel
Dura-Wear
China Garments
Provogue
Wokdiwei
Aoruina
Würth Modyf
Yihe
Lantian Hewu
Market size by Product
General Workwear
Corporate Workwear
Uniforms
Market size by End User
Manufacturing Industry
Service Industry
Mining Industry
Agriculture＆Forestry Industry
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Corporate Clothing Manufacturers
Corporate Clothing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Corporate Clothing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
