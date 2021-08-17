Corporate Clothing Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Corporate Clothing Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Corporate Clothing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Corporate Clothing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Corporate Clothing or Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.

At present, the production of corporate clothing is distributed evenly in China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Southern Europe, Central America and Turkey. China still is the largest production country of corporate clothing in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European and American manufacturers mainly manufacture high quality corporate clothing, special protective clothing and fashion clothes. Or some international giants such as VF transfer production bases to the rest of the world. This industry is a labor-intensive industry, and it is difficult for local manufacturers in Europe and the United States to compete with low-priced products.

The global Corporate Clothing market is valued at 54200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 71400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Corporate Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Corporate Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Corporate Clothing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Corporate Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Corporate Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Cintas

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Engelbert Strauss

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

Würth Modyf

Yihe

Lantian Hewu

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820583-global-corporate-clothing-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

Market size by End User

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture＆Forestry Industry

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Corporate Clothing Manufacturers

Corporate Clothing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Corporate Clothing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3820583-global-corporate-clothing-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corporate Clothing Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 General Workwear

1.4.3 Corporate Workwear

1.4.4 Uniforms

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry

1.5.3 Service Industry

1.5.4 Mining Industry

1.5.5 Agriculture＆Forestry Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Corporate Clothing Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Corporate Clothing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 VF Corporation

11.1.1 VF Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 VF Corporation Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 VF Corporation Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.1.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

11.2 Williamson Dickie

11.2.1 Williamson Dickie Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.2.5 Williamson Dickie Recent Development

11.3 Fristads Kansas Group

11.3.1 Fristads Kansas Group Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.3.5 Fristads Kansas Group Recent Development

11.4 Aramark

11.4.1 Aramark Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Aramark Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Aramark Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.4.5 Aramark Recent Development

11.5 Alsico

11.5.1 Alsico Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Alsico Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Alsico Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.5.5 Alsico Recent Development

11.6 Adolphe Lafont

11.6.1 Adolphe Lafont Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.6.5 Adolphe Lafont Recent Development

11.7 Carhartt

11.7.1 Carhartt Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Carhartt Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Carhartt Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.7.5 Carhartt Recent Development

11.8 Cintas

11.8.1 Cintas Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Cintas Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Cintas Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.8.5 Cintas Recent Development

11.9 UniFirst

11.9.1 UniFirst Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.9.5 UniFirst Recent Development

11.10 G&K Services

11.10.1 G&K Services Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Products Offered

11.10.5 G&K Services Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

[email protected]

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)