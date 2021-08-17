DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), also known as 3a,4,7,7a-tatrahydro-4,7-methano-1H-indene, (endo) or (exo) tricycle[5.2.1.0 (2,6)]deca-3,8-diene or cyclopentadiene dimer is a white crystalline solid at room temperature with a distinctive odor. The Chemical Abstract Service Registry Number (CASRN) is 77-73-6. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is typically a clear liquid with a fragrant (strong) musty odor. DCPD is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) and is formed during high-temperature cracking of petroleum fractions and recovered by distillation. It is a highly reactive intermediate used to produce a wide range of resins, including aromatic hydrocarbon resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolics, and epoxies. This report studies the DCPD?99%.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

GetFree sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3534896-global-dcpd-application-to-fine-chemicals-market-2018

The worldwide market for DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zeon

LyondellBasell

Shell Chemicals

Texmark

Kolon

NOVA Chemicals

Dow

Braskem.S.A

JX Nippon Oil&Energy

ExxonMobil Chemical

Cymetech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Purity=99%

Purity?99%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Resins

Inks

Adhesives

Paints

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3534896-global-dcpd-application-to-fine-chemicals-market-2018

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Purity=99%

1.2.2 Purity?99%

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Resins

1.3.2 Inks

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Paints

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://www.erienewsnow.com/story/39786313/dcpd-application-to-fine-chemicals-market-2019-global-share-trends-industry-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Zeon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Zeon DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 LyondellBasell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 LyondellBasell DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Shell Chemicals

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Shell Chemicals DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Texmark

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Texmark DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kolon

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kolon DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 NOVA Chemicals

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 NOVA Chemicals DCPD Application to Fine Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED