Dental Biomaterial Market 2026: Top Key Players Dentsply Sirona, Geistlich Pharma

Increasing Burden of Oral Diseases and High Success Rate of Dental Biomaterials in Oral Treatment

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are among the most expensive diseases to be treated in developing as well as developed countries. According to the OECD 2013 analysis, the treatment of oral diseases including dental biomaterials was responsible for 5% of the overall health expenditure in developed countries. Dental biomaterials are promising products in preventive and restorative dentistry, they are efficient with high success rate in oral treatment and prevention. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the global dental biomaterials market over the forecast period.

Growing Edentulous Population

The rapidly growing number of qualified dental professionals is expected to increase access to dental care. According to the latest statistics of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Brazil has 174,000 dentists, which corresponds to 11% of the world’s total. Since 2004, after the implementation of the Oral Health National Policy in Brazil, the Brazilian population has become aware of oral health and the expenditure on dental care has increased substantially. Around 120 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth. Thus these all end points of demographics determines the global burden of this disease. Therefore, growing edentulous population is expected to drive the growth of the global dental biomaterials market.

Growth Through Acquisitions and Mergers

The players in the dental biomaterials market are actively indulging into acquisitions to expand their product and service platform. Acquisition of leading regional players by global companies has led to the consolidation of the dental industry. For instance, Straumann Holding AG has made three acquisitions since 2014 in the Asia and Brazil markets. The company acquired Neodent S.A., a large player in the Brazil market in 2015. Dentsply’s merger with Sirona Dental Systems is expected to be one of the large merger activities in the dental industry in the last few years. This merger combined the dental consumable and dental technology business of the partner companies.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report features profiles of the key players operating in the dental biomaterials market based on their market shares, differential strategies, marketing approach, product offerings, and company dashboard. Examples of some of the key players featured in this report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG), Dentsply Sirona, Geistlich Pharma, 3M Company, Institut Straumann AG, and others. Emerging players operating in the dental biomaterials market are particularly focusing on new organic and inorganic strategies in order to expand their product footprint in the global dental biomaterials market.