Dlimonene Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook for D-limonene Market:

D-Limonene is an aromatic bio-solvent which is extracted from the peels of orange fruit. It belongs to the family of citrus terpenes. It is manufactured by distillation or solvent extraction. D-Limonene is traditionally known to have multiple uses in the homecare products, such as an aromatic cleaning agent for kitchen equipment. D-Limonene plays an active role in the cure for bone-related diseases and promotion of weight loss. With the growth of the citrus peel extract market, the D-Limonene market is also expected to exhibit a concurrent growth. D-Limonene as an ingredient possessing an immense market potential, as consumption of natural ingredients is gaining ground in all spheres of consumer products. Moreover, about 45-60% of the citrus fruit is discarded as waste, which presents a voluminous growth opportunity for the D-Limonene market. Production of D-limonene is mainly prominent in U.S. and Brazil.

Potential research in the food sector to expand the applications of D-limonene

The D-Limonene is a highly profitable product with multi-faceted applications in the food processing, aroma, and pharmaceutical industry, which is a strong driver fuelling the growth of the D-limonene market. D-limonene is expected to capitalize on the trend of environment-friendly solvents for industrial purposes, as it is a biodegradable solvent. This scenario is especially apparent in the cleaning solvent products, where the industry is embracing the use of green, renewable and bio-degradable solvents. At manufacturers’ end, D-limonene formulations also allow high-performance and cost-effective manufacturing processes in the cleaning solvents industry. Meanwhile, the research and development vertical in the food processing sector are exploring the applications of D-limonene in many food products where D-limonene is currently not applied. Some of these include chocolate, where D-limonene is being tested for its function as a crystallizing agent. However, these functions are not yet commercialized but open a gateway for expanded applications in the food sector over the forecast period, which may significantly bolster the growth of the D-limonene market. From the standpoint of volume production of D-limonene, the off-season of citrus fruits affects a shortage in the supply D-limonene. Hence, to address the supply issues, some manufacturers are developing alternatives to D-limonene, which may hinder the growth of the D-limonene market.

Global D-limonene Market: Segmentation:

The D-Limonene market is segmented on the basis of end use industry and grade.

On the basis of end user industry, the D-Limonene market is segmented into-

Food & Beverage Processing

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Home Care & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of grade, the D-Limonene market is segmented into-

Food grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Fragrance Grade

Others (High Purity & Ultra high Purity)

Global D-limonene Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global D-limonene market identified across the value chain include include Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics, Mentha & Allied Products Private Limited, Interstate Commodities Corp., LemonConcentrate S.L., Florida Chemical Company, Astrra Chemicals, Banner Chemicals Limited Recochem Inc., Citrus Company of Belize Ltd. and Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. amongst others.

Global D-limonene Market: Key Takeaways

In October 2018, Praxis Pharmaceutical, S.A., manufacturer of dietary supplements launched a heartburn relief multi-supplements. The said supplements launched contain select ingredients such as d-limonene, gingerol, probiotics and others.

Opportunities for D-limonene Market Participants:

Manufacturers in U.S. and Brazil who produce natural extracts/oils such as palm, mustard, soybean, canola, etc. can easily commence the production of D-limonene, as the facility, equipment and technology is required for the production of D-Limonene is the same as that required for other oils. From end users perspective, consumer buying patterns are governed by the presence of label-friendly ingredients on the end products. Hence, informative labels on the end use products containing D-limonene, describing its potential and value as a natural ingredient may enable manufacturers to attract a wider consumer base. This move can also be supported by additional activities such as educational marketing from the environment-friendly standpoint which will influence the current consumer sentiments in developed countries such as Europe and North America.