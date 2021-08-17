Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

The key players covered in this study

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

WGSPI

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly 33.41% in 2017.

The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.12%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.62% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.34% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.07% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2017.

In 2018, the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size was 1340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

Market segment by Application, split into

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

