Europe Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Industry Key Vendors,Manufacturers,Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2025

The Europe industrial automation equipment (IAE) market had a value of $53.68 billion in 2018 and will grow at a moderate CAGR over 2019-2025 driven by a continued adoption of IAE in a magnitude of industries in the region.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 46 figures, this 158-page report “Europe Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire regional industrial automation equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3855979-europe-industrial-automation-equipment-iae-market-by-equipment

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe industrial automation equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on equipment type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Automation Equipment Sector (further split into Discrete Controllers & Visualization, Process Control, Switchgear)

• Power Transmission Equipment (further split into Rotary Products and Linear Products)

• Motors and Motor Controls (further split into Motors & Generators and Motor Controls)

Based on application in industrial verticals, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive & Transportation

• Mining & Metals

• Machine Manufacturing

• Energy and Power

• Electrical & Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Chemical Industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Other Industries

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdowns of key national markets by Equipment Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe industrial automation equipment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3855979-europe-industrial-automation-equipment-iae-market-by-equipment

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction 4

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 4

1.1.1 Industry Definition 4

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 15

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 15

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 19

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 22

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 25

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Equipment Type 29

3.1 Market Overview by Equipment Type 29

3.2 Europe Automation Equipment Market 2014-2025 32

3.3 Europe Power Transmission Equipment Market 2014-2025 35

3.4 Europe Motors and Motor Controls Market 2014-2025 38

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical 40

4.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 40

4.2 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025 43

4.3 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Automotive & Transportation Industry 2014-2025 45

4.4 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Mining & Metals Industry 2014-2025 46

4.5 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Machine Manufacturing Industry 2014-2025 48

4.6 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Energy and Power Industry 2014-2025 49

4.7 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Electrical & Electronics Industry 2014-2025 50

4.8 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry 2014-2025 52

4.9 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Chemical Industry 2014-2025 53

4.10 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2014-2025 55

4.11 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Food & Beverages Industry 2014-2025 56

4.12 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Other Industries 2014-2025 58

5 European Market 2014-2025 by Country 60

5.1 Overview of European Market 60

5.2 Germany 63

5.3 UK 66

5.4 France 68

5.5 Spain 70

5.6 Italy 72

5.7 Rest of European Market 74

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3855979

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)