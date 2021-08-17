FLOATING LNG TERMINAL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Liquefied natural gas（LNG) is used to transport natural gas over long distances, often by sea. In most cases, LNG terminals are purpose built ports used exclusively to export or import LNG.

The global Floating LNG Terminal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Floating LNG Terminal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating LNG Terminal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Royal Dutch Shell

Excelerate Energy

Samsung Heavy Industries

Golar LNG and Höegh LNG

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

PETRONAS

Hyundai Heavy Industries

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Floating LNG Import Terminals

Floating LNG Export Terminals

Segment by Application

FPSOs

FSRUs

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Floating LNG Terminal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floating LNG Terminal

1.2 Floating LNG Terminal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Floating LNG Import Terminals

1.2.3 Floating LNG Export Terminals

1.3 Floating LNG Terminal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Floating LNG Terminal Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 FPSOs

1.3.3 FSRUs

1.4 Global Floating LNG Terminal Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Floating LNG Terminal Market Size

1.5.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Floating LNG Terminal Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Floating LNG Terminal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating LNG Terminal Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Floating LNG Terminal Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Floating LNG Terminal Production

3.4.1 North America Floating LNG Terminal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Floating LNG Terminal Production

3.5.1 Europe Floating LNG Terminal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Floating LNG Terminal Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Floating LNG Terminal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Floating LNG Terminal Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Floating LNG Terminal Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Floating LNG Terminal Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Floating LNG Terminal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Floating LNG Terminal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Floating LNG Terminal Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Floating LNG Terminal Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Floating LNG Terminal Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Floating LNG Terminal Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Floating LNG Terminal Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Floating LNG Terminal Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Floating LNG Terminal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floating LNG Terminal Business

7.1 Royal Dutch Shell

7.1.1 Royal Dutch Shell Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Royal Dutch Shell Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Excelerate Energy

7.2.1 Excelerate Energy Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Excelerate Energy Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Samsung Heavy Industries

7.3.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Golar LNG and Höegh LNG

7.4.1 Golar LNG and Höegh LNG Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Golar LNG and Höegh LNG Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering

7.5.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PETRONAS

7.6.1 PETRONAS Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PETRONAS Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries

7.7.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Floating LNG Terminal Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Floating LNG Terminal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Floating LNG Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

